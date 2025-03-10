Son Heung-min penalty salvages draw as Spurs struggle against Bournemouth

Son Heung-min salvaged a draw for Tottenham Hotspur with his second-half penalty in their latest Premier League match at home.Son converted the spot kick in the 84th minute as Spurs eked out a 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. It was Son's seventh goal of the Premier League this season and 11th in all competitions.Spurs stayed in 13th place with 34 points from 10 wins, four draws and 14 losses.Son started the match on the bench and watched the visiting side take a 1-0 lead on Marcus Tavernier's goal in the 42nd minute. Son then subbed in for Brennan Johnson to begin the second half.Bournemouth doubled their lead in the 65th minute courtesy of Evanilson, before Pape Sarr cut Spurs' deficit in half two minutes later.Son then came through with the equalizer after drawing a foul in the penalty area. A long pass that split two defenders reached Son sprinting into the box on the left side, and Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa left his position to challenge Son, only to trip him up with his hands in an ill-advised dive.In the ensuing spot kick, Son poked the ball to the center of the goal as Kepa dove to his left.After Tottenham hung on for their one point, Son said he was "very disappointed and very frustrated" with not getting the win at home."When you play at home, you expect to get the three points," he told reporters. "Obviously, Bournemouth are a really good side, especially this season. They have been outstanding. But still 2-2, I still feel like it is not good enough for us, and we just have to keep going."Son's head coach, Ange Postecoglou, was more generous in his assessment of his Korean captain in the post-match press conference."It was a big moment for Sonny, obviously, taking the penalty, and he showed for those big moments, he is there," Postecoglou said. "Important goal for the team, and he took that responsibility."Long out of contention in the Premier League, Tottenham tried to save Son and other regulars Sunday for the second leg of the round of 16 at the UEFA Europa League against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.Tottenham lost the opening leg 1-0 on an own goal by Lucas Bergvall last week.Yonhap