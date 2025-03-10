 Trump says U.S. talking to four different groups on sale of TikTok
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Trump says U.S. talking to four different groups on sale of TikTok

Published: 10 Mar. 2025, 11:25
A visitor passes the TikTok exhibition stands at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany, on Aug. 25, 2022. [AP/YONHAP]

A visitor passes the TikTok exhibition stands at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany, on Aug. 25, 2022. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his administration was in touch with four different groups about the sale of Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok, and that all options were "good."
 
TikTok's fate has been up in the air since a law requiring its owner ByteDance to either sell it on national security grounds or face a ban took effect on Jan. 19. Trump, after taking office on Jan. 20, signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of the law.
 

Related Article

Asked if there was going to soon be a deal on TikTok, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, "it could."
 
"We're dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want it ... all four are good," he added.
 
TikTok and ByteDance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside of normal business hours.
 
The turmoil at TikTok has attracted several potential buyers, including former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, who have expressed interest in the fast-growing business analysts estimate could be worth as much as $50 billion. 

 

REUTERS
tags TikTok Donald Trump

More in World

They were forced to scam others worldwide. Now thousands are held in detention on the Myanmar border.

Syria's worst violence in months reopens wounds of the civil war

Trump says U.S. talking to four different groups on sale of TikTok

Israel cuts off electricity supply to Gaza, affecting a desalination plant producing drinking water

Who is Mark Carney, the next prime minister of Canada?

Related Stories

Passion versus numbers (KOR)

What if a leader cheats his people? (KOR)

Another Trump in four years? (KOR)

U.S. to levy fees on ships linked to China, push allies to do similar, draft executive order reveals

Trump steel, aluminum tariffs likely to drive up car costs, industry leaders say
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)