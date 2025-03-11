Fraud worries live rent free: Monthly housing contracts surpass 'jeonse' deals

A pedestrian passes a real estate office with rental listings posted to the window in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on March 11.According to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the number of monthly rentals surpassed(lump rent deposits) in housing contracts inked from January to February with 16, with 16,570 monthly rental agreements and 15,865 jeonse rentals. Jeonse prices for apartments were on the rise in February, but falling for units in smaller multifamily buildings on fears of deposit fraud.