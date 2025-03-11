 Fraud worries live rent free: Monthly housing contracts surpass 'jeonse' deals
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Fraud worries live rent free: Monthly housing contracts surpass 'jeonse' deals

Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 18:16
A pedestrian passes a real estate office with rental listings posted to the window in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on March 11. [YONHAP]

A pedestrian passes a real estate office with rental listings posted to the window in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on March 11. [YONHAP]

 
A pedestrian passes a real estate office with rental listings posted to the window in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on March 11.
 
According to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the number of monthly rentals surpassed jeonse (lump rent deposits) in housing contracts inked from January to February with 16, with 16,570 monthly rental agreements and 15,865 jeonse rentals. Jeonse prices for apartments were on the rise in February, but falling for units in smaller multifamily buildings on fears of deposit fraud.
tags Korea Real estate Jeonse

More in Economy

The won can't win against the dollar. Experts say the problem starts at home.

Fraud worries live rent free: Monthly housing contracts surpass 'jeonse' deals

Posco mulling U.S. plant with Trump's steel tariff one day away

Acting President Choi vows 'win-win' deal with U.S. as Trump tariffs loom

Korea drops a rank to 7th in domestic vehicle production in 2024

Related Stories

Jeonse drop

Government property reconstruction project mentioned

Jeonse tricks no longer work as prices fall and market freezes

Tenants worse off a year after laws were passed to protect them

Jumping jeonse
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)