 Posco mulling U.S. plant with Trump's steel tariff one day away
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 18:01
Steel is stacked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on March 11, a day ahead before U.S. President Donald Trump is set to impose a 25 percent tariff on 166 steel and aluminum derivative products. [YONHAP]

Steelmakers, including Posco and Hyundai Steel, said they will work with the Korean government and other related agencies to weather the upcoming tax. Posco is considering building a steel plant in the United States as a possible measure, Yonhap News reported the same day.
