Posco mulling U.S. plant with Trump's steel tariff one day away

Steel is stacked at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on March 11, a day ahead before U.S. President Donald Trump is set to impose a 25 percent tariff on 166 steel and aluminum derivative products.Steelmakers, including Posco and Hyundai Steel, said they will work with the Korean government and other related agencies to weather the upcoming tax. Posco is considering building a steel plant in the United States as a possible measure, Yonhap News reported the same day.