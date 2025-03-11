 Bitcoin dips to 11-day low despite Trump's pursuit of 'strategic reserve'


Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 18:03
 
The price of Bitcoin is displayed at the Upbit Lounge in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on March 11. [YONHAP]



 

 
Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's determination to create a strategic stockpile of the cryptocurrency, the price of Bitcoin fell more than 3 percent on the morning of March 11 in Asia. In Korea, the token was trading around $79,721 at 12:25 p.m., falling below the $80,000 mark for the first time in 11 days. The loss followed a heavy U.S. stock sell-off on Monday as President Donald Trump's tariff threats continued to push fears of a recession, with the S&P 500 falling more than 3 percent Monday afternoon.


