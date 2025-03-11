Something for everyone in Huons’s MeritC vitamins
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 18:01
The high-potency vitamin brand MeritC from biopharmaceutical firm Huons is drumming up interest among the wide variety of the widespread essential health supplement.
Within the brand’s lineup, two products have remained steadily popular with consumers: MeritC&D Dual Mega, which offers the highest concentration among the series, and MeritC Liposome-vitaminC Triple Shot, a complex formulation containing 18 functional ingredients in a single bottle.
MeritC&D Dual Mega contains 3,000 milligrams of vitamin C — 30 times the base daily nutritional reference value — and 5,000 international units of vitamin D, 1,250 percent of the daily nutritional reference value, in one 3.2-gram packet to be taken daily.
The uniqueness of the product stems from its high-quality ingredients, which include premium British vitamin C and Swiss vitamin D — which have achieved “Quali-C” and “Quali-D” certifications — from DSM, a global leader in vitamin raw materials.
The all-in-one MeritC Liposome-vitaminC Triple Shot makes daily management of antioxidants, zinc, and energy convenient with just one bottle. The product, which utilizes liposomal formulation technology to enhance vitamin C absorption, contains coenzyme Q10, an ingredient that helps with antioxidation and reduces blood pressure.
The Triple Shot also contains eight types of B vitamins necessary for energy production, each meeting or exceeding the daily nutritional reference value, along with zinc, selenium, copper, iodine and manganese.
Huons continues to expand its MeritC lineup with a steady stream of new products for every age group or preference.
The company recently introduced MeritC Multi Vitamin Mineral Gummy, a new formulation in a flavored, easy-to-consume product that contains nine essential nutrients.
The gummies contain biotin, which supports energy metabolism, three types of B vitamins for vitality, vitamin E for antioxidant activity and vitamin A for eye health. It also includes zinc, necessary for immune function and cell division, manganese to support bone health and energy metabolism and selenium to protect cells.
The gummy form makes it convenient to consume the lemon-flavored supplement — achieved with Israeli lemon concentrate — without water; ideal for children or consumers who have an aversion to powder or tablet forms.
MeritC VitaminK2&D, meanwhile, is designed to maintain bone health with the inclusion of vitamin K2, which contributes to calcium transportation from blood to bones, and vitamin D for calcium transportation from the small intestine to the bloodstream.
The soft capsule supplement’s vitamin K2 uses menaquinone-7, which offers high bioavailability and has completed clinical trials on lessening bone density reduction. It also contains premium Swiss D3 from DSM for vitamin D.
"We recommend high-dosage MeritC vitamins for customers with weakened immunity due to temperature fluctuations during the changing seasons," a Huons representative said.
"With our diverse product range that covers different age groups and preferences, our products also make perfect gifts."
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
