Daiso pulls hyped-up health supplements on pharmacist opposition
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 14:08 Updated: 11 Mar. 2025, 16:36
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Dollar shop chain Daiso no longer sells some of its hyped-up health supplements following opposition from pharmacists, leading to a potential probe from Korea’s market watchdog to see if the latter’s actions violate fair trade laws.
Daiso started selling supplements manufactured by Il-Yang Pharmaceutical and Daewoong Pharmaceutical in late February, and was slated to release Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical products from this month or April. Consumers had been excited about the launch, particularly as the items cost either 3,000 won ($2) or 5,000 won in line with the chain’s budget pricing strategy.
Pharmacists publicly opposed the sales, accusing the manufacturers of supplying their goods to Daiso at lower prices, while claiming that the chain failed to clarify how they had managed to price the goods significantly lower. Some also questioned the health benefits the products claimed to have based on mislabelling.
Many addressed the issue on online community sites or social media, even hinting at a potential boycott of the pharmaceuticals. It all came to a head when Korean Pharmaceutical Association president-elect Kwon Young-hee visited the three pharmaceuticals that supplied their items to Daiso, for undisclosed reasons.
This led to Il-Yang Pharmaceutical suspending its supply to Daiso just five days after the chain started selling their products. The dollar store chain said it would only sell the remaining stock of Il-Yang products.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) started a preliminary process for a potential probe into the Korean Pharmaceutical Association to see if the organization could have abused its authority in inducing the suspension of sales, which violates fair trade laws. Money Today made the first report Sunday.
"We are currently in the fact-checking stage before the formal investigation. If the allegations are confirmed at this stage, a formal investigation will proceed,” an FTC spokesperson told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)