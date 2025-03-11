Flower frenzy: Everland's Tulip Festival to open March 21

Children pose with Everland employees handing out tulips in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on March 11 to promote the amusement park's annual Tulip Festival.The festival features 1.2 million flowers of 100 varieties, from tulips to daffodils, along with performances by Sanrio characters such as Hello Kitty. The event opens on March 21. Samsung C&T, the park's operator, hopes to build on the success of last year's festival, which saw a 10 percent increase in admissions from a year earlier.