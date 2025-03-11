 Flower frenzy: Everland's Tulip Festival to open March 21
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 18:18
Children pose with Everland employees handing out tulips in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on March 11 to promote the amusement park's annual Tulip Festival. [YONHAP]

The festival features 1.2 million flowers of 100 varieties, from tulips to daffodils, along with performances by Sanrio characters such as Hello Kitty. The event opens on March 21. Samsung C&T, the park's operator, hopes to build on the success of last year's festival, which saw a 10 percent increase in admissions from a year earlier.
 
