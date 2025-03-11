Hanwha Ocean shores up cooperation with Thailand with visit from ambassador
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 17:51
- LEE JAE-LIM
Hanwha Ocean, a Korean shipbuilder, discussed strengthening cooperation with the government of Thailand to enhance the country’s maritime security and shipbuilding capabilities.
Hanwha Ocean CEO Kim Hee-cheol and other company officials met with Tanee Sangrat, the Thai ambassador to Korea, at the company’s Seoul office on Monday. The meeting focused on a sustainable partnership between the Korean shipyard and Bangkok.
Sangrat's visit to Hanwha Ocean is his first since taking office in April last year. The shipbuilder said on Tuesday that it presented a long-term vision to enhance the competitiveness of Thailand's shipbuilding industry and expand collaboration with local shipyards.
The ambassador is said to have shown deep interest in Hanwha Ocean’s frigate construction technology, localization strategies and technology transfers.
Sangrat also engaged in an online dialogue with Thai trainees currently training at Hanwha Ocean’s technology training center in Geoje, South Gyeongsang.
“This visit was a meaningful opportunity to share our vision as a trusted partner supporting Thailand’s maritime security,” said Eo Sung-chul, head of Hanwha Ocean’s special ship division, in a statement. “We will continue to enhance Thailand’s industrial capabilities and economic growth through frigate exports and further collaboration."
The shipbuilder delivered a 3,700-ton frigate to Thailand in 2018, which was named HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej in honor of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who ruled the country for over 70 years until his passing in 2016.
