 Hyundai Motor slacked on safety measures at plant where three workers died, Korean gov't finds
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai Motor slacked on safety measures at plant where three workers died, Korean gov't finds

Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 19:14
Three researchers died in an accident on Nov. 19 2024 at Hyundai Motor's Ulsan plant, pictured in this photo taken the day after. [YONHAP]

Three researchers died in an accident on Nov. 19 2024 at Hyundai Motor's Ulsan plant, pictured in this photo taken the day after. [YONHAP]

 
The deaths of three researchers at a Hyundai Motor plant were the result of the company's failure to enforce legally required safety measures, the Korean government said.
 
Hyundai Motor did not enforce a regulation barring access to enclosed spaces or implement measures to prevent falling in risky areas, such as the edges of platforms or passageways, the Ministry of Employment and Labor found in its probe, the results of which it released Tuesday. The ministry identified 62 counts on which the company had violated the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

Related Article

 
The two Hyundai researchers, as well as one affiliated with a subcontractor, had been found collapsed in a test chamber after conducting what the company's labor union reported were driving and idling tests on Nov. 19 at the company's Ulsan plant. Company officials and authorities said the victims had suffocated on exhaust gasses.
 
The labor ministry told Yonhap on Tuesday that the investigation into the researchers' deaths was ongoing.
 
The Labor Ministry launched the review of Hyundai Motor’s headquarters, Ulsan plant, Namyang research and development center and subcontractor Gil & S following last year's tragedy.
 
The Labor Ministry fined Hyundai Motor 545.28 million won ($375,464) for 22 of the violated rules and ordered judicial action for 40 of them. The agency also ordered the firm to take corrective action on 49 provisions.
 
Subcontractor Gil & S was fined 33.9 million won for four violations and was ordered to take corrective action on two.
 
The ministry urged Hyundai Motor to install gas detectors, implement an automatic recording system for gas concentration levels and place cameras in chambers so that workers can monitor tests from outside to prevent future accidents.
 
It ordered corrective measures and made recommendations for seven out of the 14 car testing facilities run by other investigated companies.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Hyundai Motor safety violation

More in Industry

Hyundai Motor slacked on safety measures at plant where three workers died, Korean gov't finds

Korean Air's new look: Modern, glittery and darker blue

Flower frenzy: Everland's Tulip Festival to open March 21

Dirty business: Agricultural machines tested after dormant winter

Hanwha Ocean shores up cooperation with Thailand with visit from ambassador

Related Stories

Waiting for chips

Hyundai Motor resumes production of Ioniq 5s

Hyundai's take on flying car may star alongside Spider-Man

Hyundai Motor to operate autonomous buses at R&D center

Hyundai reopens plant after brief halt due to part shortage
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)