Hyundai planning to build first local hydrogen fuel cell plant in Ulsan
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 15:48 Updated: 11 Mar. 2025, 15:49
Hyundai Motor plans to build its first hydrogen fuel cell systems plant in Korea to start operations in 2028, the company's labor union claimed Tuesday.
The automaker currently operates a hydrogen fuel cell systems plant in China. If built, the domestic facility will be Hyundai's second such plant globally.
The company will begin construction within the year at its mainstay car manufacturing plant in Ulsan, according to the union's website.
"To push ahead with the plan, there should be consultations between the company and the union," a company spokesperson said, without elaborating.
If confirmed, hydrogen fuel cell systems produced at the new plant may be used in the Nexo hydrogen fuel cell EV, the hydrogen-powered Elec City bus and hydrogen trucks.
The first plant in Guangzhou began operations in 2023. It is capable of manufacturing hydrogen fuel cell systems that can power 6,500 commercial hydrogen vehicles.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
