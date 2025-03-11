 Hyundai planning to build first local hydrogen fuel cell plant in Ulsan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai planning to build first local hydrogen fuel cell plant in Ulsan

Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 15:48 Updated: 11 Mar. 2025, 15:49
Hyundai Motor logo at the company's manufacturing plant in Ulsan [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor logo at the company's manufacturing plant in Ulsan [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
Hyundai Motor plans to build its first hydrogen fuel cell systems plant in Korea to start operations in 2028, the company's labor union claimed Tuesday.
 
The automaker currently operates a hydrogen fuel cell systems plant in China. If built, the domestic facility will be Hyundai's second such plant globally.
 
The company will begin construction within the year at its mainstay car manufacturing plant in Ulsan, according to the union's website.
 
"To push ahead with the plan, there should be consultations between the company and the union," a company spokesperson said, without elaborating.
 
If confirmed, hydrogen fuel cell systems produced at the new plant may be used in the Nexo hydrogen fuel cell EV, the hydrogen-powered Elec City bus and hydrogen trucks.
 
The first plant in Guangzhou began operations in 2023. It is capable of manufacturing hydrogen fuel cell systems that can power 6,500 commercial hydrogen vehicles.

Yonhap
tags Korea Hyundai Motor hydrogen fuel cell Ulsan

More in Industry

Kia distances from Norwegian distributor after internet goes 'crazy' over Musk dig

LG's new AI TVs come with a ‘do-it-all’ button

SK Networks delves into on-device AI with Qualcomm's new Dragonwing line

'A culture that doesn't trust': Samsung's AI leaders are quitting one by one

Hyundai planning to build first local hydrogen fuel cell plant in Ulsan

Related Stories

Hyundai to enter U.S. market with hydrogen trucks in 2022

Hyundai Motor commits more to the hydrogen economy

Tests start on hydrogen fuel cell system in Ulsan power plant

Hyundai Motor completes first overseas hydrogen system plant in China

Bus voyage
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)