Kia distances from Norwegian distributor after internet goes 'crazy' over Musk dig
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 16:45 Updated: 11 Mar. 2025, 18:42
- LEE JAE-LIM
Kia has denied any involvement in a social media post by Kia Norway of a promotional image of the EV3 electric SUV featuring a bumper sticker that takes a dig at Elon Musk.
Kia Norway released an image last month of an EV3 with a sticker that reads “I bought this after Elon went crazy” attached below the vehicle’s left taillight, referencing a cheeky swipe at Musk that has become popular among regretful Tesla owners to express their disapproval of his vigorous political involvement in the Donald Trump administration. The post was met with backlash from avid fans of Tesla and its CEO.
Kia denied any direct responsibility for the post.
“Kia Corporation is aware of a social media post by Kia Norway, which has since been removed,” Kia said in a statement following the post’s deletion. “The post was an entirely independent local initiative that does not reflect the position of Kia Europe or Kia Corporation.
“Kia Norway operates as an independent legal entity, with no investment stake from either Kia Europe or Kia Corporation.”
Kia, a Hyundai Motor affiliate, operates in Norway through Kia Bil Norge AS, which is responsible for importing and distributing Kia vehicles within the country. This company is a subsidiary of Bertel O. Steen AS, a prominent Norwegian automotive group.
The post was deleted on Tuesday after the advertisement received unwanted attention from multiple media outlets and social media, including one from well-known Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt.
Musk himself responded on Meritt’s X account, posting “they really did that?” after Meritt shared the controversial ad.
