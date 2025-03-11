 LG's new AI TVs come with a ‘do-it-all’ button
LG's new AI TVs come with a ‘do-it-all’ button

Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 16:30
LG Electronics launched its 2025 OLED and QNED TVs, powered by AI. [LG ELECTRONICS]

LG Electronics has launched a new lineup of AI-powered TVs designed to eliminate a major pain point for users — having advanced AI features but struggling to activate or utilize them effectively.
 
The Korean TV manufacturer introduced its 2025 LG OLED and QNED TV series in Korea on Tuesday, featuring remote controls equipped with a dedicated AI button.
 
Pressing the button, even when the TV is turned off, activates AI-driven analysis of viewing history and environmental factors to generate personalized content recommendations and search. The Voice ID feature also recognizes the user's voice to provide an optimized TV-viewing experience. 
 

When the TV is on, the AI button activates AI Concierge mode, which curates key word suggestions based on the user’s viewing patterns across different time slots. The button, when long pressed, activates a voice recognition feature allowing the user to ask questions or make requests to the TV. 
 
The 2025 LG OLED evo TV is deployed with LG's latest processor and a new display algorithm, dubbed Brigtness Booster Ultimate, that enables display brightness three times that of its previous OLED model. The Alpha 11 processor upscales the resolution to offer consistent high-quality pictures to the viewers, the company said. 
 
The 2025 LG OLED and QNED TVs will launch in Korea on March 18 and roll out globally afterward. 
 
The LG OLED TV will start at 6.4 million won ($4,395) for the 77-inch model. The QNED TV will start at 3.19 million won for 75-inch model. 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
