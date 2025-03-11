SK Networks delves into on-device AI with Qualcomm's new Dragonwing line
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 16:11
- LEE JAE-LIM
SK Networks will utilize Qualcomm's latest technology suite to accelerate AI adoption across its business.
Under a new partnership the two companies announced Tuesday, SK Networks will deploy Qualcomm's new Dragonwing brand, unveiled at the recent MWC 2025, across its headquarters and subsidiaries. Dragonwing will be a lineup of chips tailored to enterprise and AI, including robotics, drones, tablets and kiosks, though no specific products have yet been revealed.
In potentially enabling on-device processing of large language models, such chips could improve the response time, data security and offline reliability of such devices.
“Collaboration with Qualcomm, a global technology powerhouse, enables us to propel our transformation into an AI-driven enterprise,” said Choi Sung-hwan, president and chief operating officer of SK Networks. “By embedding AI into SK Networks’ products and services, we are not only enhancing customer experiences, but also paving the way for a smarter, more connected future that drives meaningful progress for humanity.”
Qualcomm Asia-Pacific President Kwon Oh-hyung added the partnership “marks the first step in broadening our business portfolio as we continue to champion the advantages of on-device AI and drive innovation across industries.”
