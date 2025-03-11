White House mentions Samsung, LG as part of progress in efforts to bolster U.S. manufacturing
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 09:56
The White House mentioned two Korean electronics giants Monday as it spelled out progress in U.S. President Donald Trump's push to bring manufacturing back to America through tariffs.
It issued a release listing "50 wins for the American people in President Trump's first 50 days," where Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics were mentioned.
"Electronics giants Samsung and LG 'are considering moving their plants in Mexico to the U.S.' now that President Trump is back in office," the White House said in the release.
In a separate release, the White House cited a Reuters report that listed a series of companies looking at expanding their presence or setting up shop in the United States as part of efforts to lessen the potential fallout from Trump's tariff pressure.
Citing Korean news reports, Reuters said that Samsung and LG are considering moving the manufacturing of dryers and refrigerators, respectively, from Mexico to the United States. It also said Hyundai Motor planned to further localize production in the United States to minimize any tariff impact.
To deliver on his election pledge to boost U.S. manufacturing, Trump has repeatedly warned that companies would have to pay tariffs if they don't manufacture their products in America.
