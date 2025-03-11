 White House mentions Samsung, LG as part of progress in efforts to bolster U.S. manufacturing
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

White House mentions Samsung, LG as part of progress in efforts to bolster U.S. manufacturing

Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 09:56
U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 7. [EPA/POOLYONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 7. [EPA/POOLYONHAP]

 
The White House mentioned two Korean electronics giants Monday as it spelled out progress in U.S. President Donald Trump's push to bring manufacturing back to America through tariffs.
 
It issued a release listing "50 wins for the American people in President Trump's first 50 days," where Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics were mentioned.
 

Related Article

"Electronics giants Samsung and LG 'are considering moving their plants in Mexico to the U.S.' now that President Trump is back in office," the White House said in the release.
 
In a separate release, the White House cited a Reuters report that listed a series of companies looking at expanding their presence or setting up shop in the United States as part of efforts to lessen the potential fallout from Trump's tariff pressure.
 
Citing Korean news reports, Reuters said that Samsung and LG are considering moving the manufacturing of dryers and refrigerators, respectively, from Mexico to the United States. It also said Hyundai Motor planned to further localize production in the United States to minimize any tariff impact.
 
To deliver on his election pledge to boost U.S. manufacturing, Trump has repeatedly warned that companies would have to pay tariffs if they don't manufacture their products in America.

Yonhap
tags Samsung Electronics LG Electronics

More in Industry

White House mentions Samsung, LG as part of progress in efforts to bolster U.S. manufacturing

Investor losses on Homeplus likely to grow as debt estimate balloons to $413M

SK Telecom members can get 40 percent off at Everland this month

Bath & Body Works gift set on sale at Shinsegae Department Store for White Day

Legoland plans building workshops, dance zones for World Play Day

Related Stories

LG, Samsung close research labs after workers test positive

LG unveils Korea's first washer-dryer combo with heat pump

Samsung thinks big and LG goes small as OLED market heats up

Robots take center stage as Samsung and LG kick off CES 2021

Samsung, LG products win awards ahead of CES 2021
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)