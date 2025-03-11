Egg-cellence in robotics: Yuil shows off at Intermold Korea

A robotic arm manipulates an egg at Intermold Korea 2025 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 11.The trade show, running from March 11 through 14, brings together the latest in the die and mold industry, from die and mold machines to 3-D printers and smart robots, along with seminars from experts in the sector.The Yurobotics Linkobot EC series from Yuil Robotics is specifically designed for dexterous operation in facilities such as kitchens and workshops.