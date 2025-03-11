 Egg-cellence in robotics: Yuil shows off at Intermold Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Egg-cellence in robotics: Yuil shows off at Intermold Korea

Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 18:16
A robotic arm manipulates an egg at Intermold Korea 2025 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 11. [YONHAP]

A robotic arm manipulates an egg at Intermold Korea 2025 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 11. [YONHAP]

 
A robotic arm manipulates an egg at Intermold Korea 2025 at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on March 11.
 
The trade show, running from March 11 through 14, brings together the latest in the die and mold industry, from die and mold machines to 3-D printers and smart robots, along with seminars from experts in the sector.
 
The Yurobotics Linkobot EC series from Yuil Robotics is specifically designed for dexterous operation in facilities such as kitchens and workshops.
tags Korea Kintex Robotics

More in Tech

Egg-cellence in robotics: Yuil shows off at Intermold Korea

SK hynix to exit image sensor business and focus on AI

Creator's dream or legal nightmare? AI revolution changes the game in Korea's webtoon industry

Naver Webtoon will incorporate AI 'to enhance productivity and user experience,' according to AI lead

Samsung's Flexible Briefcase is an 18-inch foldable OLED — with a handle

Related Stories

Starting the job hunt

Robotics trading bullish, fueling anticipation

AI-powered classroom showcased at Kintex

Doosan Robotics shares double in trading debut

Samsung Electronics now owns 14.99 percent of Rainbow Robotics
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)