 KTO, Kakao Mobility compiles list of top 10 destinations to travel with a dog this spring
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 12:50
Dogs run around at the Dog Forest in Chuncheon, Gangwon. [DOUZONE]

 
The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) and Kakao Mobility on Tuesday unveiled the 10 best destinations in Korea for traveling with a dog this spring.
 
The list has been crafted through KTO's pet tourism data and Kakao Mobility's GPS information over the past year, in celebration of America’s National Puppy Day.
 

The 10 locations include open grass fields of The Ocheon Green Square in Suncheon, South Jeolla; a theme park for dogs called Dog Forest in Chuncheon, Gangwon; a dog-friendly beach at Kkotji Shoreline Park in Taean County, South Chungcheong; and a lakeside trail by Daegu's Suseong lake. 
 
The full list is available on KTO's VisitKorea's website, Kakao Map and Kakao T, which is a ride service app.
 
Visitors to the platforms will also see the average foot traffic to the locations depending on which day of the week it is, and three additional recommended tourist spots nearby. 
 
Dog owners without their own means of transportation have the option to book a pet-friendly taxi or rent a car on Kakako T. 
 
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
