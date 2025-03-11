200,000 closures in two months: Concerning drop in self-employed business owners (KOR)

Last year, the proportion of self-employed business owners among all employed individuals fell to 19.8 percent, marking the first time below 20 percent since statistical records began. The rate in January also hit a record low for that month at 19.7 percent.Self-employed businesses have long been the weak link in South Korea’s economy, primarily due to their excessive numbers. Korea ranks eighth among Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries in terms of self-employment rate, significantly higher than major economies, where the figure generally remains below 10 percent. Moreover, competitiveness remains an issue. According to the National Tax Service, a staggering 75.7 percent of sole proprietors earn less than 1 million won ($750) per month. Many rush into self-employment due to a lack of quality jobs and a weak social safety net, often without sufficient preparation. Consequently, a large portion of these businesses struggle to stay afloat, relying on debt to survive. The total debt held by self-employed individuals — including business and household loans — is estimated to be around 1,070 trillion won.Given these circumstances, discussions on the need for restructuring in the self-employed sector have been ongoing, and a decline in self-employment numbers might not necessarily be seen as a solely negative trend. Structural economic growth and industrial shifts can naturally reduce the proportion of self-employed businesses. However, the current decline is concerning as it appears to be driven primarily by economic downturn and sluggish domestic demand.The numbers are alarming. Over the past two months alone, 200,000 self-employed individuals have shuttered their businesses. The number of self-employed business owners stood at 5.7 million in November last year but dropped to 5.5 million by January this year amid national turmoil, including the martial law declaration and impeachment proceedings. This is even lower than the 5.9 million recorded during the 1997 financial crisis. Additionally, the number of who used to be self-employed and presently receiving unemployment benefits surged by 2.3 times last year compared to four years ago. With soaring prices, high interest rates, and waning consumer sentiment, self-employed businesses are being pushed to the brink.There is little hope for improvement in the current landscape. Economic downturn warnings are intensifying. The Korea Development Institute (KDI) stated in its March economic trend report that "economic downside risks are increasing due to the construction sector’s slump and worsening export conditions." This marks the third consecutive month of such warnings since January. Adding to the crisis, an impending trade war triggered by Trump’s tariff policies is expected to further exacerbate economic challenges, making survival even harder for self-employed businesses.Self-employed individuals and their employees collectively exceed 10 million people. If they collapse, the broader economy will inevitably suffer. To prevent the fallout from spreading across the economy, the government must implement policies supporting business closures, retraining programs, and long-term job assistance measures. Industrial restructuring efforts, regulatory reforms, and institutional improvements are also necessary to create quality jobs. While full-scale fiscal expansion may not be feasible, efforts should at least be made to accelerate a supplementary budget to boost domestic consumption. Political infighting over martial law and impeachment must not take precedence over addressing this crisis. Lawmakers must ensure that their rallying cry of “self-employed businesses must survive for the economy to thrive” does not remain empty rhetoric.지난해 전체 취업자에서 자영업자가 차지하는 비율이 19.8%를 기록했다. 연간 기준으로 자영업자 비율이 20% 아래로 떨어진 것은 통계 집계 이후 처음이다. 지난 1월의 자영업자 비율도 19.7%로 1월 기준으로는 역대 최저치다.자영업자는 한국 경제의 약한 고리다. 일단 너무 많다. 자영업자 비율은 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 국가 중 8위 수준이다. 주요국이 10%를 넘지 않는 것과 대비된다. 경쟁력도 떨어져 국세청 자료에 따르면 매달 100만원도 벌지 못하는 개인사업자가 전체의 75.7%나 된다. 양질의 일자리 부족과 성긴 사회 안전망으로 ‘생계형 창업’에 나서며 준비 없이 뛰어든 탓이다. 경쟁에서 밀리고 빚으로 버티는 경우가 부지기수다. 자영업자 대출(사업자 대출+가계 대출) 규모만 1070조원 안팎으로 추산된다.이 때문에 자영업 구조조정의 필요성이 꾸준히 제기됐고, 자영업자 비율 하락은 나쁘지 않다고 여길 수도 있다. 경제 성장과 산업구조 전환 등으로 인해 자영업 비중이 줄어들 수도 있다. 하지만 최근의 자영업자 감소세는 우려스럽다. 경기 침체와 내수 부진의 영향이 짙게 드리운 탓이다.수치는 충격적이다. 최근 두 달간 폐업한 자영업자가 20만 명에 이른다. 지난해 11월 570만 명이던 자영업자는 계엄과 탄핵 등을 겪으며 지난 1월 550만 명으로 줄었다. 외환위기 당시인 1997년(590만 명)보다도 적다. 폐업 후 실업급여를 받은 자영업자도 지난해 4년 만에 2.3배나 늘었다. 뛰는 물가와 높은 금리 부담에 소비 심리 위축까지 더해지며 자영업이 벼랑 끝으로 밀리고 있다.자영업을 둘러싼 상황이 나아지길 기대하기도 힘들다. 경기 침체 경고는 더 강해지고 있다. 한국개발연구원(KDI)은 3월 경제동향에서 “건설업 부진과 수출 여건 악화로 경기 하방 위험이 확대되고 있다”고 밝혔다. 지난 1월부터 3개월 연속 이어진 경고다. 트럼프발 관세 전쟁으로 경제 상황은 더 엄혹해지고 있다. 자영업이 버티기에 더 어려워진 환경이다.자영업자와 이들이 고용한 근로자는 1000만 명이 넘는다. 이들이 쓰러지면 경제는 흔들린다. 자영업 붕괴의 후폭풍이 경제 전반으로 확산하지 않도록 폐업 지원, 직업 교육을 통한 전직 등의 대책과 함께 중장기적인 일자리 지원 정책을 마련해야 한다. 양질의 일자리를 만들기 위한 산업 구조 전환과 규제 및 제도 개선도 필요하다. 경기 부양을 위한 재정 정책까진 어렵더라도 우선 내수 진작을 위한 추경에라도 속도를 내야 한다. 계엄과 탄핵 이슈에 휘말려 정쟁만 거듭한 채 손 놓고 있어서는 안 된다. 소상공인과 자영업자를 만나 “자영업이 살아야 경제가 산다”고 외치는 정치권의 구호가 말뿐이지 않길 바란다.