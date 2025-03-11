The mask called Musk (KOR)

It was an inevitable clash between Elon Musk, head of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The setting: a Cabinet meeting presided over by former President Donald Trump on March 6. Musk fired the first shot.“Why on Earth is the State Department not firing anyone?” he scoffed. His voice was dripping with derision. Rubio shot back with equal sarcasm. “Fifteen hundred have already taken early retirement. Should we put on a show of rehiring them just to fire them again?”According to The New York Times, that day’s Cabinet meeting quickly turned into a Musk-bashing session. Understandably so. Musk is not a government official by title. Yet, he wields the axe over federal employees. The billionaire entrepreneur sees things in stark terms: “The government is bloated and inefficient. Just fire civil servants the way you lay off workers in the private sector.”But those who have taken on Cabinet roles know better. The government is not a profit-driven corporation. Blindly slashing civil service jobs risks upending essential public services. Cabinet members, responsible for keeping the machinery of governance running, are seething. Even those appointed based on their loyalty to Trump have begun to push back against Musk, whom the former president so staunchly defends.During a recent dinner with a seventh-year federal employee, P, a curious term came up: the “Department of Everything.” Typically, this phrase is used in jest to refer to the oversized budgets and workforce of the Pentagon. But these days, it’s being used to mock Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency — the agency now wielding sweeping authority to fire public employees.P also shared a troubling pattern they had observed in the layoffs. The priority order for dismissals, they claimed, was as follows: (1) probationary employees, (2) military veterans, (3) long-tenured staff and (4) underperformers. If efficiency were truly the goal, performance would be the primary criterion. But here, it sits dead last. In other words, Musk is engaged in layoffs for the sake of layoffs, with the simplistic goal of cutting government spending.The mastermind behind this mass purge, of course, is none other than Trump himself. But by placing Musk as a human shield, the president conveniently evades direct blame. While he has urged Musk to refine his execution, he has not stripped him of his authority.In recent weeks, vacancies have skyrocketed in the Washington area. Laid-off federal employees — caught off guard by Musk, or rather, by Trump — are packing up and moving out in a hurry. The number of those targeted for dismissal could reach a staggering 470,000. Fathers, mothers, sons and daughters — many now suddenly find themselves jobless, unsure of how they will make ends meet.A president slashing the civil service with reckless abandon, with no regard for the impact on public services —what a chilling sight. Perhaps the most chilling of all.예견된 충돌이었다. 미국 정부효율부(DOGE) 수장 일론 머스크와 마코 루비오 국무장관 얘기다. 지난 6일 트럼프가 주재한 각료회의. 머스크가 포문을 열었다. “도대체 국무부는 왜 아무도 안 자르는 겁니까.” 조롱이 잔뜩 섞인 말투. 루비오는 또 다른 조롱으로 응수했다. “이미 1500명이 조기 은퇴했는데, 다시 고용해서 해고하는 쇼라도 할까요?”뉴욕타임스에 따르면, 그날 각료 회의는 거의 머스크 성토장이었다. 그럴 법하다. 머스크는 신분상 공직자가 아니다. 그런데도 각 부처 공무원을 해고하는 칼자루를 쥐었다. 억만장자 기업가인 머스크의 관점은 분명하다. “정부는 비대하고 비효율적이다. 노동자를 해고하듯 공무원을 잘라내면 된다.”하지만 장관 자리에 오른 이들은 안다. 정부는 사적 이윤을 추구하는 기업이 아니라는 것. 그러므로 무작정 공무원을 잘라내면 공적 서비스가 뿌리째 흔들릴 수 있다는 것. 일이 돌아가게끔 해야 하는 장관들은 부글부글 끓는다. 충성도를 기준으로 지명했다는 장관들조차 트럼프가 싸고도는 머스크에 대든 이유가 여기에 있을 것이다.며칠 전 7년 차 연방 공무원 P와의 식사 자리에서 ‘만능부(Department of Everything)’란 말이 화제에 올랐다. 통상적으론 예산과 인력이 비대한 국방부를 풍자하는 표현이다. 하지만 최근엔 이른바 ‘해고 권력’을 휘두르는 머스크의 정부효율부를 비꼬는 말로 쓰인다고 했다.그러면서 P는 자신이 알아냈다는 수상한 해고 기준을 들려줬다. 해고 우선순위로 따지면 ①수습 직원 ②군인 출신 ③장기 근무자 ④성과 미달자 순이라고 했다. 업무 효율을 높이겠다는 감축인데, 성과 평가가 맨 뒷순위인 것이다. 그러니까 머스크는 정부 예산을 줄인다는 단순한 목표 아래, 해고를 위한 해고에 매진하는 중인 셈이다.사실 공무원 대량 감축의 설계자는 트럼프 그 자신이다. 하지만 그는 ‘머스크’라는 ‘마스크’ 뒤에서 직접적인 비난을 회피하는 중이다. 그는 장관들의 불만을 의식해 머스크에 정교한 집행을 요구하면서도 정작 칼자루를 빼앗진 않았다.요즘 워싱턴 DC 인근에는 빈방이 속출한다. 머스크, 아니 트럼프 손에 느닷없이 잘려나간 공무원들이 급하게 이삿짐을 싸는 중이다. 해고 대상자만 최대 47만 명. 누군가의 아빠이거나 엄마, 아들이거나 딸일 그들은 졸지에 먹고 살길이 막막해졌다. 한 나라의 대통령이 공공 서비스야 어찌 되건 공무원을 마구 잘라내는 풍경. 아, 이것은 세상에서 가장 섬뜩한 풍경이다.