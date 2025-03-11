 NCT's Mark to release debut solo album next month
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 14:53
Mark of boy band NCT at the Inspire Arena, Incheon, on Dec. 25, 2024 [NEWS1]

Mark of boy band NCT is set to release his full-length debut album on April 7, his agency SM Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
"Mark is currently preparing to release his album on April 7," the agency said. "Further details will come soon and we hope for your support."
 

SM Entertainment had initially announced Mark's solo debut to come in February this year but pushed the plan to improve the quality of the album.
 
Mark debuted with NCT in 2016 and is still active as a member of the boy band and its subunit NCT Dream. Mark's latest digital single, "200," released on May 16, 2024, topped the iTunes charts across 11 regions.
 
He released digital single "200" last May and "Fraktsiya" with rapper Lee Young-ji in December last year.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Mark NCT SM Entertainment

