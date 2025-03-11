More in K-pop

SF9 returns with six members for the first time in three years

Soohyun of UKISS to release new single 'i am' on his birthday

NCT's Mark to release debut solo album next month

Infinite member Lee Seong-jong wins lawsuit against former agency over unpaid fees

Choi Whee-sung's death at 43 sparks tributes from celebrities: 'My heart is breaking'