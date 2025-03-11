Soohyun of UKISS to release new single 'i am' on his birthday
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 15:59
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Soohyun of boy band UKISS is set to put out his first solo single release "i am" on Tuesday, which is also the singer's birthday, March 11.
This is the second official solo release to come from the UKISS member, who made his solo debut in 2022 with EP "Count on Me." The singer released soundtracks for drama series and Japanese singles in the past.
Soohyun debuted in 2008 as the lead vocalist of UKISS. The band initially debuted with six members but went through some of the most confusing member changes in the industry, with some leaving and new ones joining.
The current UKISS members are Soohyun, the leader, Alexander, Kiseop, Eli and Hoon.
The band released its 13th EP "Let's Get Started" in June last year.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)