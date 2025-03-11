Girls' Generation's Kwon Yu-ri sheds shiny idol look for dark thriller film 'Somebody'
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 16:33
- KIM JI-YE
For years, Kwon Yu-ri was best known as the spirited, athletic member of Girls’ Generation, a defining force in K-pop’s global expansion. But as she takes on her first psychological thriller role in "Somebody," Kwon sheds her polished idol image, stepping into a character that feels closer to her true self.
“When the story jumps 20 years forward and my character Kim Min appears on screen, I didn’t want the image of Girls’ Generation’s Yuri to be linked with her at that moment,” Kwon said during an interview with reporters at a cafe in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Monday. Kwon plays Kim Min in the thriller film, a trauma scene cleaner harboring a dark past.
"I wanted my character's toughness to be fully reflected on screen.”
Directed by Kim Yeo-jeong and Lee Jeong-chan, "Somebody" unfolds in two timelines: the first follows a single mother whose life unravels due to her daughter’s dangerous behavior, while the second shifts to a case two decades later centered around Kwon’s character.
The film, set to premiere on Wednesday, also features actors Kwak Sun-young and Lee Sul.
To fully inhabit her role, Kwon made notable physical changes. Back in the day as a girl group member, she would have thin whispy bangs for a more cute, feminine look. She tried so hard, only eating a small plate of food each day to stay slim. But for the new film, she adopted blunt bangs to give off an air of mystery. She tried hard to gain more than 5 kilograms (11 pounds), aiming to convey a sense of “heaviness” in her character’s presence.
Despite her fame as a singer, Kwon has pursued acting since her 2007 debut, starting with a sitcom that same year. Over time, she became known for playing bright, refined characters, from a police detective in "Parole Examiner Lee" (2024) to a Joseon princess in "Bossam: Steal the Fate" (2021).
Yet, "Somebody" marks a long-awaited shift for Kwon.
"There were times when I felt anxious, wondering why such raw, complex roles never came my way," she said. "Looking back, I realize it probably wasn’t the right time. But now, I feel like that time has finally come."
It gave her the confidence and courage to take on bolder challenges, especially after seeing the positive responses to the film when it got screened at the 29th Busan International Film Festival last year, which further boosted her confidence.
While pursuing new challenges, she considers the film a "turning point" in her career, revealing her potential and broadening her acting range. It’s also a project she has "no regrets" about taking on, regardless of the outcome.
The actor, first known as a singer, participated in numerous hit songs like “Into the New World” (2007), “Gee” (2009), “Lion Heart” (2015) and “Forever 1” (2022) as a Girls’ Generation member and is still a standing figure in the K-pop scene. Each member of the girl group is also actively pursuing solo activities.
Despite distancing herself from her K-pop idol past, Kwon acknowledges that her background played a role in landing the part. The directors, she said, saw "a lonely side" in her, despite her public image as a vibrant star. That solitude, they believed, aligned with Kim Min’s character.
Her years in K-pop also gave her the endurance to juggle multiple projects. While filming "Somebody," she simultaneously worked on the TV series “Parole Examiner Lee” and Disney+ variety show “The Zone: Survival Mission” (2022-).
"Switching between different fields is something I’ve always done, from performing on stage to acting and variety shows," she said.
Beyond the personal transformation, "Somebody" also stands out as a rare film driven entirely by female characters. Kwon believes its themes — human desire, maternal love and emotional longing — will resonate with audiences.
"The emotions in this film are something everyone, as a human, has likely felt at least once as a child," she said. "That longing for all of your mother’s love, that craving for affection just for yourself — it all starts from there. And then there’s the question of motherhood, of whether it’s as natural as people assume it to be. The film raises those kinds of questions."
