Kim Soo-hyun denies claims of long-term relationship with late actor Kim Sae-ron
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 14:50
Actor Kim Soo-hyun on Monday strongly denied allegations made by a YouTube channel claiming he was in a long-term relationship with the late actor Kim Sae-ron.
Kim's agency, Gold Medalist, issued a statement refuting the claims made by YouTube channel Hoverlab, which alleged that the two had been in a relationship for six years since Kim Sae-ron was 15.
"The claims about Kim Soo-hyun made in the broadcast are completely false," the agency stated. "We are reviewing the strongest possible legal action."
Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were previously signed together under Gold Medalist.
Kim Sae-ron, star of hit films "The Man from Nowhere" (2010) and "The Neighbors" (2012), was found dead at her home last month. She was 24.
Her career took a significant hit following a DUI incident in May 2022, when she crashed her vehicle into a roadside electrical transformer in southern Seoul while under the influence.
