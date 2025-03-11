 South Korea, U.S. hold combined air assault drills in connection with joint annual exercise
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 16:37
This file photo, provided by the South Korean Army on March 15, 2024, shows troops from the Army's 2nd Rapid Reaction Division taking part in joint air assault drills with U.S. forces, as part of the Freedom Shield 2024 exercise, an annual springtime joint exercise between the allies. [YONHAP]

South Korean and U.S. troops held joint air assault drills at a training facility in the border town of Paju, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday, the South's Army said, in efforts to enhance their joint operational capabilities.
 
About 400 troops from the Army's 1st Infantry Division and ROK-U.S. Combined Division's Stryker Brigade took part in the combined exercise, led by South Korean forces in Paju, according to the Army.
 

It added that six Surion KUH medium-sized utility helicopters, a reconnaissance drone, and several other machines of war were mobilized for the joint exercise.
 
Tuesday's drills were held in conjunction with the allies' annual computer-simulated Freedom Shield exercise, aimed at strengthening their combined defense capabilities against North Korean military threats. This year's Freedom Shield began its 11-day run on Monday.
 
South Korea will deploy some 19,000 troops for the springtime exercise, with the two sides planning to stage 16 large-scale on-field drills, up from 10 last year, according to the South Korean military.
 
Yonhap
