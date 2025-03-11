 Gov't assessing reports that U.S. Energy Department may designate Korea a 'sensitive' country: Top envoy
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 17:57
Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul speaks during a parliamentary session in Seoul on March 11. [NEWS1]

Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said Tuesday that the Foreign Ministry is “currently assessing" unofficial reports that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is considering categorizing Korea as a “sensitive country.”
 
Cho made the remarks during a parliamentary session on Tuesday amid signs that the DOE, which oversees energy and nuclear policy, is reviewing the possibility of placing Korea on its sensitive country list.
 
When Rep. Hong Ki-won of the Democratic Party asked about this, Cho said the DOE does not appear to have decided on the listing.
  
“No one in the United States can explain the background and circumstances [of the matter], and I believe they will discuss it with us after assessing the situation internally,” said Cho.
 

Researchers from countries categorized as “sensitive” undergo stricter certification to work at DOE facilities or research institutes and participate in related research.
 
Accordingly, if Korea is categorized as a “sensitive country,” Korean researchers may have a tougher time participating in research related to advanced technologies such as nuclear power, artificial intelligence and quantum computing at U.S. national research institutes and universities.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea DOE sensitive Cho Tae-yul categorization

