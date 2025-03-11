Korea, Japan, China progress by 'turning crises into opportunities,' says Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat chief
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 15:20
- LIM JEONG-WON
While South Korea, Japan and China have faced “persistent sources of conflict and complexities,” the three countries have “progressed by turning crises into opportunities” and will continue to do so, said Lee Hee-sup, secretary general of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat (TCS) in a recent interview.
However, Lee warned that exclusive competition could lead to "mutual destruction" in trilateral relations between South Korea, Japan and China.
“[Korea, Japan and China] are confronted with internal and structural challenges such as low birthrates, aging populations, crises of trust and the temptation of exclusive competition,” Lee said in a written interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily as part of the Trilateral Journalists Exchange Program (TJEP) on Saturday. “However, the three countries have historically progressed by turning crises into opportunities, and through strong cooperation, they will continue to overcome challenges together in the future.”
The TCS, established in September 2011, is an international organization with a vision to promote “Lasting Peace, Common Prosperity, and Shared Culture” among South Korea, Japan and China, with each of the three governments sharing a third of the operational budget. A proposal for a stand-alone secretariat was put forward in 2009 at the 2nd Trilateral Summit held in Beijing and was officially agreed upon by the three countries in May 2010 at the 3rd Trilateral Summit held in Jeju.
The TCS has since hosted a wide array of programs and initiatives to enhance cooperation between South Korea, Japan and China, including the annual TJEP.
Lee also addressed challenges facing the TCS in advancing trilateral cooperation, how trilateral cooperation addresses regional security concerns and the goals the secretariat aims to achieve in the future.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How would you assess the current state of trilateral cooperation between South Korea, Japan and China, particularly in light of recent political and economic tensions?
Last year marked the meaningful 25th anniversary of trilateral cooperation among China, Japan and the Republic of Korea. It was also a year of renewed momentum, as the Trilateral Summit resumed after a 4-year, 5-month hiatus, breaking the prolonged stagnation in trilateral cooperation and revitalizing exchanges and collaboration. Following this, the three governments are working closely together to hold both the Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and another Trilateral Summit this year.
China, Japan and Korea continue to face persistent sources of conflict and the complexities of global crises. Additionally, they are confronted with internal and structural challenges such as low birthrates, aging populations, crises of trust and the temptation of exclusive competition. However, the three countries have historically progressed by turning crises into opportunities, and through strong cooperation, they will continue to overcome challenges together in the future.
What are the biggest structural or institutional challenges facing the TCS in advancing trilateral cooperation, and how does the Secretariat navigate political tensions between the three countries?
China, Japan and Korea have long faced persistent sources of conflict and global crises. However, above all, it is crucial to recognize the urgent risks posed by internal and structural challenges and respond collectively. First, the common challenge of low birthrates and aging populations in all three countries is leading to a continuous decline in the working-age population, signifying a rapid slowdown in their growth engines.
Second, there is a crisis of mutual trust, which threatens to erode the foundation of trilateral relations. Third, the three countries are deeply interdependent, forming a kind of community of shared destiny. If each country prioritizes exclusive competition over competition, seeking to outlast others, it could ultimately lead to mutual destruction. Recognizing this shared risk, the three countries must strengthen cooperation and solidarity to ensure sustainable growth and regional stability.
How does trilateral cooperation address regional security concerns, such as tensions in the South China Sea or North Korea’s nuclear program, given the differing security interests of the three nations?
One of TCS's goals and visions is to promote lasting peace in the region. To this end, the leaders of the three countries have emphasized the necessity of regional peace and stability on the occasion of trilateral summits and have officially reaffirmed in Joint Declarations that this serves the common interests of the three nations and the global community.
How does the TCS work to improve public perception and people-to-people exchanges among South Korea, Japan and China, given historical tensions and rising nationalism in all three countries?
People-to-people and cultural exchanges among the three countries serve as essential infrastructure for sustainable peace and shared prosperity by reducing misunderstandings and prejudices, fostering mutual understanding, building trust and helping to prevent and minimize conflicts between nations and peoples.
The foundation for the stable and sustainable development of trilateral cooperation lies in mutual understanding and trust. To achieve this, frequent exchanges are essential. Through exchanges, we can reduce biases and misunderstandings, enhance mutual understanding and gradually narrow the gaps in historical differences among the three countries. This is why we place great emphasis on expanding grassroots exchanges through cultural, people-to-people and youth exchanges. Strengthening these ties lays the groundwork for the future development of trilateral cooperation and allows us to channel more positive energy into deepening our collaboration.
Beyond regional cooperation, how do the three countries coordinate their positions on global issues such as climate change, supply chain resilience and governance reform in international organizations like the UN or WTO?
China, Japan and Korea are also discussing ways to cooperate through multilateral frameworks such as Asean+3 on issues like climate change, supply chain recovery and more. Additionally, matters related to the governance of international organizations such as the UN and WTO are addressed within the respective frameworks of those organizations, with cooperation taking place on a case-by-case basis.
With recent diplomatic efforts to revitalize trilateral summits, what concrete goals does the TCS hope to achieve in the next five years to ensure sustained cooperation?
Trilateral cooperation is a practical and forward-looking partnership aimed at ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of the people of China, Japan and Korea. To make cooperation tangible and impactful, we must examine immediate and concrete areas of collaboration with the precision of a microscope, while also envisioning the long-term future of trilateral relations through the lens of a telescope. If we focus only on the telescope, we may risk becoming idealists disconnected from reality. On the other hand, if we rely only on the microscope, we may become too fixated on immediate concerns to see the bigger picture. It is with a balanced perspective of both aspects that we aim to foster trilateral cooperation.
Furthermore, trilateral cooperation is like an orchestra, in which the governments, citizens, media, think tanks and other entities of the three countries share a common vision and work in harmony to shape the future. The TCS often plays the role of a coordinator and sometimes as facilitator, which is not always easy. However, knowing that our efforts contribute to the happiness and well-being of the people of the three countries gives us a deep sense of pride and fulfillment, and despite the challenges, we approach this work with joy and enthusiasm.
As secretary general, what have been the most significant obstacles you have faced in fostering trilateral dialogue, and what do you believe is the most promising avenue for strengthening cooperation?
China, Japan and Korea have faced persistent sources of conflict and global crises. However, above all, it is crucial to recognize the urgent risks posed by some obstacles and respond collectively. First, the common challenge of low birthrates and aging populations in all three countries is leading to a continuous decline in the working-age population, signifying a rapid slowdown in their growth engines. Second, there is a crisis of mutual trust, which threatens to erode the foundation of trilateral relations. Third, the three countries are deeply interdependent, forming a kind of community of shared destiny.
Trilateral cooperation is a future-oriented cooperation based on practicality, aimed at ensuring that the people of the three countries can lead healthy, safe and happy lives. In order for trilateral cooperation to foster steadily and for joint responses to be made, it is crucial to strengthen cooperative projects that allow citizens to feel the benefits of cooperation in their daily lives. Cooperation in areas directly related to the quality of life, such as the environment, disaster management, public health, low birthrates and aging populations, urban regeneration, climate change, transnational crime prevention and nuclear safety, should be enhanced. These areas can accumulate steady results while being less affected by political influences.
