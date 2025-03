'Bad' level fine dust blankets Seoul as spring arrives — in pictures

With the arrival of full-fledged spring weather, high concentrations of ultrafine dust blanketed the Seoul metropolitan area for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.Ultrafine dust levels in the Seoul metropolitan area, South Chungcheong, and other western regions reached the "bad" level, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. Bad levels indicate concentrations exceeding 81 micrograms per cubic meter.BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [ [email protected]