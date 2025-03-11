'Bad' level fine dust blankets Seoul as spring arrives — in pictures
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 18:02
Updated: 11 Mar. 2025, 19:23
A digital screen displays the city's name in Jongno District, central Seoul, on March 11. With the arrival of spring weather, high concentrations of ultrafine dust blanketed the capital area for the fifth consecutive day on March 11. Ultrafine dust levels in the capital area, South Chungcheong, and other western regions reached the "bad" level, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. Bad levels indicate concentrations exceeding 81 micrograms per cubic meter. [NEWS1]
With the arrival of full-fledged spring weather, high concentrations of ultrafine dust blanketed the Seoul metropolitan area for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.
Ultrafine dust levels in the Seoul metropolitan area, South Chungcheong, and other western regions reached the "bad" level, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. Bad levels indicate concentrations exceeding 81 micrograms per cubic meter.
A hazy view of Seoul from the west gate of Namhansanseong Fortress on March 11 [YONHAP]
A person looks down into a hazy Seoul from the west gate of Namhansanseong Fortress on March 11. [YONHAP]
A hazy view of Lotte World Tower in Songpa District, southern Seoul, from the west gate of Namhansanseong Fortress on March 11. [YONHAP]
