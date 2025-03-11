 Gyeongkuk National University launches as Korea’s first merged national-public university
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 17:03
From left: Education Minister Lee Ju-ho, Gyeongkuk National University President Chung Tae-joo and North Gyeongsang Governor Lee Cheol-woo pose for a photo after signing a partnership agreement to help the university develop during its launching ceremony on March 10. [GYEONGKUK NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

Gyeongkuk National University announced on Tuesday that it held an opening ceremony for the newly merged institution, created by combining Andong National University and Gyeongbuk Provincial College this spring semester.
 
To mark the first-ever merger of a national and public university, Education Minister Lee Ju-ho and North Gyeongsang Governor Lee Cheol-woo attended the ceremony at the university’s Andong campus on Monday, pledging further support.
 
The pair signed a partnership agreement alongside Gyeongkuk National University President Chung Tae-joo to explore ways for the university to grow and contribute to the local community.
 
“We would like to thank everyone who worked hard to launch Gyeongkuk National University,” said Chung. “We will do our best to become a globalized glocal university and a national institution that represents North Gyeongsang.”  
 
Andong National University and Gyeongbuk Provincial College were selected for the government's Glocal University 30 funding project in 2023 on the condition that they merge. The merger was approved in June 2024, with the new university launching in the spring 2025 semester.
 
The merged institution has set four key goals: fostering talent with future-ready skills, encouraging mutual growth between the university and the region, strengthening industry-academia ties and ensuring sustainable operations. It also aims to create career opportunities in collaboration with public organizations in the region.
 
The university now consists of five colleges, 12 divisions, 15 departments and 43 majors. A total of 1,441 undergraduate students enrolled as freshmen this semester.
 
The Andong Campus, previously Andong National University, will host humanities, bio and medical programs, along with key administrative offices. The Yecheon Campus, formerly Gyeongbuk Provincial College, will be home to the College of Public Human Resources Demand.
 
“The launch of Gyeongkuk National University marks a turning point, symbolizing an innovative leap for regional universities,” said Governor Lee. “North Gyeongsang will continue to support Gyeongkuk National University to help it achieve global competitiveness.”



