 Konyang University students launch black ginseng product created in startup course
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Konyang University students launch black ginseng product created in startup course

Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 15:10
Won Young, a student studying at Konyang University's Department of National Defense & Police Administration, left, and Nguten Thi Ngoc Huyei, a Vietnamese student at the university's Department of Global Hotel Tourism, hold a black ginseng product they developed during the university's startup lecture. [KONYANG UNIVERSITY]

Won Young, a student studying at Konyang University's Department of National Defense & Police Administration, left, and Nguten Thi Ngoc Huyei, a Vietnamese student at the university's Department of Global Hotel Tourism, hold a black ginseng product they developed during the university's startup lecture. [KONYANG UNIVERSITY]

 
An international student at Konyang University helped develop a black ginseng product during the school’s startup course and successfully exported it, the university announced on Tuesday. 
 
The product is developed by Nguten Thi Ngoc Huyei, a Vietnamese student at Konyang University's Department of Global Hotel Tourism, and Won Young, a Korean student studying at the Department of National Defense & Police Administration.  
 

Related Article

 
Named Well-fit Black Ginseng Gold, the product contains over 30 percent black ginseng extract to enhance immunity and vitality. The students developed it as part of a course where teams created their own black ginseng products, handling design, production and exports.
 
With support from Konyang University’s Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation, the students were able to export their product to Russia, and the foundation plans to help it sell locally and in Vietnam.
 
“I want to thank my university and professors who helped me achieve my dream of starting a business while abroad,” said Nguten Thi Ngoc Huyei. “We hope to turn our product into one that can be continuously exported through active marketing.”  
 
The startup course is part of Konyang University’s involvement in the Glocal University 30 project, a government initiative that offers up to 100 billion won ($68.6 million) in funding over five years to boost university competitiveness. The university aims to strengthen industry-academia partnerships and foster more student startups. 
 
“In line with the purpose of the Glocal University 30 project, we will do our best to ensure student startups can launch products that can be exported abroad,” said Kim Kyung-han, head of the university’s Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation. “We will also focus on providing more entrepreneurship support and encouraging students to stay in the region after graduation.”

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea Konyang University international student startup

More in K-campus

Konyang University students launch black ginseng product created in startup course

Chungbuk Global Center to open in Hanoi to attract international students

SeoulArts welcomes international students at orientation session

Busan University of Foreign Studies to offer free breakfast for spring semester 2025

Ministry of Justice opens specialized residency visa program in North Chungcheong

Related Stories

[INTERVIEW] Student startup founder from Ghana shares his entrepreneurial journey in Korea

Startup Ministry reveals policy slate aimed at helping businesses go global

International students in Korea prefer top-ranked universities, survey says

Global Intern for Startups Program links international students with Korean companies

Int'l student population in Korea rises 14.8% in 2023 to 226,507
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)