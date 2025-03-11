Konyang University students launch black ginseng product created in startup course
- LEE TAE-HEE
An international student at Konyang University helped develop a black ginseng product during the school’s startup course and successfully exported it, the university announced on Tuesday.
The product is developed by Nguten Thi Ngoc Huyei, a Vietnamese student at Konyang University's Department of Global Hotel Tourism, and Won Young, a Korean student studying at the Department of National Defense & Police Administration.
Named Well-fit Black Ginseng Gold, the product contains over 30 percent black ginseng extract to enhance immunity and vitality. The students developed it as part of a course where teams created their own black ginseng products, handling design, production and exports.
With support from Konyang University’s Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation, the students were able to export their product to Russia, and the foundation plans to help it sell locally and in Vietnam.
“I want to thank my university and professors who helped me achieve my dream of starting a business while abroad,” said Nguten Thi Ngoc Huyei. “We hope to turn our product into one that can be continuously exported through active marketing.”
The startup course is part of Konyang University’s involvement in the Glocal University 30 project, a government initiative that offers up to 100 billion won ($68.6 million) in funding over five years to boost university competitiveness. The university aims to strengthen industry-academia partnerships and foster more student startups.
“In line with the purpose of the Glocal University 30 project, we will do our best to ensure student startups can launch products that can be exported abroad,” said Kim Kyung-han, head of the university’s Industry-Academic Cooperation Foundation. “We will also focus on providing more entrepreneurship support and encouraging students to stay in the region after graduation.”
