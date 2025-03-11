North Gyeongsang selects 29 universities for RISE innovation program
North Gyeongsang has selected 29 universities to participate in the RISE (Regional Innovation System & Education) program through 2029.
The 29 universities, including Daegu University, Daegu Catholic University and Yeungnam University, will collaborate with the North Gyeongsang Provincial Government on four initiatives: K-U City, K-IDEA Valley, K-IVY and K-Learning.
RISE encourages collaboration between local governments and universities to drive regional innovation. Under the program, local governments can allocate part of the Ministry of Education’s university budget for their projects.
The province's K-Learning project aims to address the declining youth population by expanding lifelong education programs and attracting more international students.
Daegu University is one of the schools participating in the K-Learning project, aiming to attract more international students by promoting study opportunities in the province through Gyeongbuk Global Hakdang branches and creating internship opportunities for international students. The school also plans to establish a dedicated college for international students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.
"Daegu University's RISE initiatives aim to solve problems that the North Gyeongsang region faces, encouraging regional governments to actively work with universities," said Park Soon-jin, president of Daegu University. "We will do our best to achieve growth within the local community and the university through technological innovation."
Gyeongkuk National University and Daeshin University will also focus on attracting more international students.
The K-U City project aims to align university curricula with local industry needs while fostering partnerships that help students secure jobs in the region after graduation.
Universities participating in K-IDEA Valley, such as Kyungil University, Kumoh National Institute of Technology and Pohang University of Science and Technology, will work on expanding entrepreneurship opportunities and developing startup hubs.
The K-IVY project promotes collaboration between participating universities. Daegu University, Daegu Catholic University and Yeungnam University will form a consortium to establish a Mobility Innovation Institute, developing specialized curricula for the mobility industry. Daegu University will focus on green batteries, Yeungnam University on mobility devices and Daegu Catholic University on digital transformation in mobility.
