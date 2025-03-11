Seoul government offers 2 million won to university clubs for community service initiatives
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 18:41
Launched for the first time this year, the program is part of the city’s initiative to encourage more social interactions among university students, whose engagement has declined due to the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic, according to the city government.
Applications from Seoul university clubs will be accepted starting Wednesday through the end of March.
Clubs from universities based in Seoul must have at least 10 members to apply. For clubs seeking to collaborate with other university clubs, at least five universities must be involved.
Clubs will be eligible for up to 2 million won in funding, while joint clubs can receive a maximum of 5 million won.
Interested clubs must submit applications to the department at their university responsible for club activities, which will then recommend 15 to 25 clubs to the city government.
Selected clubs will participate in various activities across fields such as culture, security, health, environment and tourism to support Seoul citizens from May to November. Activities will include volunteering, talent donations and mentoring.
Additional incentives will be available for outstanding participants, including awards from the city government.
More information on the registration process and selection criteria can be found on the city’s official website.
