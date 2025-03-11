North Korean troops playing 'pivotal role' in Russian advances in Kursk, says Ukraine
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 15:48
SEO JI-EUN
North Korean troops are playing a "pivotal role" in Russia’s offensive in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces are reportedly under growing pressure, according to Kyiv.
Ukrainian government sources say North Korean forces participating in Russia's assault in Kursk have focused on disrupting Ukrainian logistics, cutting off supply lines and isolating Ukrainian troops in the region, according to a report in NK News on Monday.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council, said conditions in the Sumy and Kursk regions were difficult and North Korean troops were advancing in formation, literally running across fields.
His remarks follow reports that Russian and North Korean forces have intensified their offensive, pushing Ukrainian troops onto the defensive.
Russian forces have deployed North Korean troops to support their operations, reportedly to encircle thousands of Ukrainian soldiers following the suspension of U.S. intelligence sharing with Kyiv. Additionally, they are utilizing drones to disrupt Ukraine’s supply lines.
According to intelligence estimates, approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers were stationed in Ukraine under Russian command late last year. They temporarily withdrew in January and then redeployed after a reorganization in early February — operating in smaller, more cautious units.
Some reports indicate that Russian and North Korean troops have reclaimed nearly two-thirds of Ukrainian-seized parts of the Kursk region.
The Ukrainian military blog DeepState acknowledged Ukraine’s loss of control over certain border areas, attributing it to the North Korean troops acting as the main offensive force.
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi also confirmed the involvement of North Korean forces in Russia’s counteroffensive in the Kursk region.
“A significant number of Russian forces, supported by North Korean infantry, have launched an offensive but are sustaining considerable losses in both personnel and equipment,” Syrskyi said.
While Ukrainian forces face challenges in Kursk, reports suggest they are holding their ground more effectively on the eastern front.
