Liberal lawmakers' hunger strike heats up tensions before impeachment decision
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 19:15
- MICHAEL LEE
The political standoff surrounding impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol escalated on Monday as lawmakers from the Democratic Party (DP) and its allies embarked on a hunger strike calling on the Constitutional Court to remove him from office.
In a symbolic gesture of protest, DP Reps. Park Hong-bae, Kim Moon-soo and Jeon Jin-sook also shaved their heads outside the National Assembly the same day to express their commitment to Yoon’s dismissal.
The DP lawmakers on hunger strike are also demanding Yoon’s return to jail, the resignation of Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung and the disbandment of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), which has largely stood by the impeached president.
The move follows a criminal complaint filed by the DP with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) against Shim for the prosecution’s decision to not appeal a Friday court ruling that resulted in Yoon’s release from detention.
However, Shim has defended his agency’s call, asserting that it does not warrant his resignation or impeachment.
In contrast to the DP, PPP floor leader Rep. Kweon Seong-dong has declared that his party would not resort to public demonstrations or other forms of collective action unless there are new developments related to Yoon’s impeachment and criminal proceedings.
“Unlike the DP, we will not engage in mass rallies or hunger strikes to pressure the Constitutional Court,” Kweon told reporters.
The Constitutional Court, which has faced competing demands from the DP and PPP to either dismiss or reinstate Yoon, has yet to announce the date of its verdict.
On Tuesday, supporters of the impeached president held their own head-shaving protest in front of the court, which conservatives have accused of liberal bias.
Yoon was released from custody on Friday after the Seoul Central District Court ruled that prosecutors had indicted him after the end of his legal detention period.
That decision allows him to remain free during his criminal trial on insurrection charges linked to his Dec. 3 declaration of martial law.
His release appears to have emboldened the PPP to adopt a more aggressive stance against the CIO, which led the investigation into Yoon.
The CIO’s detention of Yoon on Jan. 15 marked the first arrest of a sitting Korean president.
At a Monday morning meeting of the PPP’s emergency steering committee, Kweon accused the CIO of aligning with the DP and vowed that the PPP would push for the agency’s dissolution.
Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo later echoed these sentiments, stating that the CIO “must disappear” due to its role in Yoon’s arrest.
The PPP filed its own criminal complaint against CIO chief Oh Dong-woon with the prosecution on Monday, accusing him and his agency of unlawfully detaining Yoon, providing false testimony to the National Assembly and fabricating documents to support their investigation and warrant application.
Meanwhile, Yoon has resumed quiet meetings with key figures from the PPP and his inner circle upon his release, underscoring his continued sway over conservatives despite his impeachment.
On Sunday, Yoon met with PPP interim leader Rep. Kwon Young-se and floor leader Rep. Kweon Seong-dong, according to PPP spokesperson Shin Dong-uk.
Kwon, who had visited Yoon during his time in detention last month, shared with reporters that Yoon urged him to “lead the party well,” signaling that the impeached president remains an influential force within the party.
The same day, Yoon hosted a luncheon with several high-ranking officials, including his chief of staff Chung Jin-suk, national policy director Sung Tae-yoon, and national security adviser Shin Won-sik.
Twelve other presidential aides were also present, marking the first significant gathering of Yoon’s team since his detention.
BY MICHAEL LEE
