 Opposition lawmakers to stage hunger strike to demand Yoon's swift impeachment
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Opposition lawmakers to stage hunger strike to demand Yoon's swift impeachment

Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 16:51
Lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party rally at the National Assembly in Seoul on March 11, to call for the Constitutional Court to uphold President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment in connection to his short-lived imposition of martial law in December. [YONHAP]

Lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party rally at the National Assembly in Seoul on March 11, to call for the Constitutional Court to uphold President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment in connection to his short-lived imposition of martial law in December. [YONHAP]

Some lawmakers of opposition parties said Tuesday they will stage a hunger strike calling for a verdict by the Constitutional Court to officially remove impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office over his failed bid to impose martial law.
 
A group of opposition lawmakers, including from the liberal Democratic Party (DP), the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party, told reporters that they would go on a hunger strike urging the court to swiftly dismiss Yoon, who was released from detention last Saturday.
 

Related Article

Yoon's release came as another court allowed him to stand trial without physical detention, citing some questions about the legality of investigations over his charges.
 
"Yoon Suk Yeol must return to jail," they said, calling on the court to "immediately detain Yoon, the mastermind behind the insurrection."
 
They also demanded the resignation of Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, who released Yoon, and said the conservative People Power Party (PPP) should be disbanded, accusing it of obstructing Yoon's impeachment.
 
Earlier in the day, the DP and the Rebuilding Korea Party set up tents in Gwanghwamun in Seoul to continue with their outdoor rallies.
 
DP Reps. Park Hong-bae and Kim Moon-soo said they decided to shave their heads later in the day, demanding Yoon's removal from office.
 
Meanwhile, the PPP said it has no plans to stage rallies or take "collective action" in response to the opposition.
 
"If there is a particular issue, we may take collective action, but we will have various meetings to express our position, so unlike the DP, we will not resort to street rallies or hunger strikes to pressure the Constitutional Court," PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong told reporters after a general meeting of the party's lawmakers.
 
Yonhap
tags DP PPP Korea

More in Politics

Liberal lawmakers' hunger strike heats up tensions before impeachment decision

'Power broker' questioning enters round 3 in mayoral corruption probe

Appeals court holds first hearing in Lee Jae-myung subornation case

Opposition lawmakers to stage hunger strike to demand Yoon's swift impeachment

Acting President Choi vows 'win-win' deal with U.S. as Trump tariffs loom

Related Stories

Could the frog jump out at times of crisis?

The show must stop

2007 was different

Time to get real

Voters will judge
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)