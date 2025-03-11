Opposition lawmakers to stage hunger strike to demand Yoon's swift impeachment
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 16:51
A group of opposition lawmakers, including from the liberal Democratic Party (DP), the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party, told reporters that they would go on a hunger strike urging the court to swiftly dismiss Yoon, who was released from detention last Saturday.
Yoon's release came as another court allowed him to stand trial without physical detention, citing some questions about the legality of investigations over his charges.
"Yoon Suk Yeol must return to jail," they said, calling on the court to "immediately detain Yoon, the mastermind behind the insurrection."
They also demanded the resignation of Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, who released Yoon, and said the conservative People Power Party (PPP) should be disbanded, accusing it of obstructing Yoon's impeachment.
Earlier in the day, the DP and the Rebuilding Korea Party set up tents in Gwanghwamun in Seoul to continue with their outdoor rallies.
DP Reps. Park Hong-bae and Kim Moon-soo said they decided to shave their heads later in the day, demanding Yoon's removal from office.
Meanwhile, the PPP said it has no plans to stage rallies or take "collective action" in response to the opposition.
"If there is a particular issue, we may take collective action, but we will have various meetings to express our position, so unlike the DP, we will not resort to street rallies or hunger strikes to pressure the Constitutional Court," PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong told reporters after a general meeting of the party's lawmakers.
