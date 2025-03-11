한미연합훈련 중 포천 민가에 공군 폭탄 오발로 15명 부상
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 08:00
15 injured by Korean Air Force's accidental bombing of village in Pocheon amid joint drill with U.S.
한미연합훈련 중 포천 민가에 공군 폭탄 오발로 15명 부상
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Friday~Sunday, March 7~9, 2025
South Korean Air Force fighters mistakenly released eight bombs onto a village in Gyeonggi, on Thursday, injuring fifteen people during a joint live-fire exercise with the United States.
fighter: 전투기
mistaken: 실수로
live-fire exercise: 실사격훈련
목요일(3월 6일) 한미 실사격훈련 중 공군 전투기에서 실수로 발사된 폭탄 8발이 경기도 마을에 떨어져 15명이 부상을 입었다.
The people injured after the bombs fell on Idong-myeon, a village in Pocheon, included two pedestrians and two occupants of a truck. Three were seriously injured, suffering broken limbs and abrasions of the neck and shoulders. Among the casualties were two soldiers and two foreign nationals. None of the casualties suffered cardiac arrest or were rendered unconscious. Injured personnel were moved to nearby hospitals, including the Armed Forces Capital Hospital, for treatment.
pedestrian: 보행자
cardiac arrest: 심정지, 심장마비
폭탄은 포천시 이동면에 떨어졌으며, 다친 사람 중엔 보행자 2명과 트럭 탑승자 2명이 포함돼 있다. 이중 3명은 골절과 목과 어깨 부상을 입은 중상자다. 군인 2명과, 외국인 2명도 다쳤다. 부상자 중 심정지, 의식불명에 빠진 사람은 없었다. 이들은 국군수도병원과 인근 병원으로 이송됐다.
Damage to civilian structures includes five houses, a church, a warehouse and a greenhouse. As the ordnance struck the village, multiple residents were displaced, and the number of casualties increased from seven to 15 over the course of the day.
ordnance: 군수품
displaced person: 이재민, 난민
민간 건물도 피해를 입어 주택 5채, 성당, 창고, 비닐하우스 등이 파손됐다. 민가에 포탄이 떨어져 이재민이 발생했고, 이날 오전 7명이었던 부상자 수는 오후 들어 15명으로 집계됐다.
The misfire happened during a preliminary drill, the first live-fire joint combined military exercise of this year between South Korea and the United States at the Seungjin Firing Range in Pocheon, leading up to the 2025 Freedom Shield military exercise, which kicks off next Monday. The South Korean Air Force said on Thursday that KF-16 fighter jets abnormally released eight MK-82 bombs which landed outside the training range in Pocheon.
combined: 통합
abnormal: 비정상적인
오폭 사고는 포천 승진과학화훈련장 일대에서 월요일 시작한 2025년 자유의 방패(Freedom Shield)와 연계한 올해 첫 연합합동 통합화력 실사격 훈련 중 발생했다. 공군은 이날 KF-16에서 MK-82 일반 폭탄 8발이 비정상 투하돼 포천 사격장 외부 지역으로 떨어졌다고 밝혔다.
The Air Force later said the bombs were dropped at 10:04 a.m. and specified that it was two KF-16 jets that dropped the ordnances. A total of two KF-16 fighters were flying alongside F-35A, F-15K and FA-50 fighters. The KF-16 fighters were armed with four bombs each, and both dropped the explosives on the wrong location.
explosive: 폭탄
공군은 전투기 KF-16 2대가 오전 10시 4분께 폭탄을 투하했다고 적시했다. KF-16는 F-35A, F-15K, FA-50 등과 함께 비행 중이었다. KF-16 두 대엔 각각 폭탄 4발이 장착돼 있었으며 이들이 잘못된 장소에 폭탄을 투하했다.
The MK-82 bomb — weighing around 230 kilograms (507 pounds) — is used to destroy buildings or bridges and is capable of leaving a crater 2.4 meters deep and 8 meters wide. The kill range of the ordnance is that of one-third an average football field, ranging about 2,400 square meters. The shrapnel of the bomb can reach 1.2 kilometers (0.75 miles) radius in open land.
destroy: 파괴하다
MK-82 폭탄은 건물과 교량 파괴 등에 사용되는 범용 폭탄으로 무게는 약 240㎏ (507파운)에 달한다. 투하시 직경 8ｍ, 깊이 2.4ｍ의 폭파구를 만들며 살상 반경은 약 2400㎡, 축구장 면적의 3분의 1 정도다. 파편 최대 도달거리는 1.2㎞ 다.
An Air Force official said that “the pilot mistakenly entered the wrong coordinates during flight preparation, as confirmed through the pilot’s testimony and other sources” adding that pilots not only enter the designated coordinates but also “visually verify” the target.
coordinate: 좌표
visually: 육안으로
공군 관계자는 “비행 준비 과정에서 조종사가 잘못된 좌표를 입력한 것으로 조종사 진술 등으로 확인했다”고 밝혔다. 또 조종사가 좌표 입력에 더해 목표물을 “육안으로 식별”하는 과정도 있다고 덧붙였다.
