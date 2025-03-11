Choi Whee-sung's death at 43 sparks tributes from celebrities: 'My heart is breaking'
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 13:04
- YOON SO-YEON
Fellow celebrities have mourned the death of singer Choi Whee-sung, who was found dead in his apartment on Monday at the age of 43.
Fans and fellow singers left messages of condolences on the late singer's Instagram account following the news of his death.
"My heart is breaking," wrote rapper Hangzoo on Choi's last Instagram picture posted on March 6. "May you rest well up there. My condolences for the deceased."
"Thank you for having such a huge influence on my life through your amazing music," wrote rapper Changmo on his Instagram account. "Rest in peace."
Rapper Paloalto, San E, entertainer Ha Ri-soo, musician oceanfromtheblue and other celebrities also mourned Choi’s death.
Choi was set to hold a joint concert with KCM on March 15 in Daegu, which had been canceled by the organizer. Choi last held a meet and greet with fans on Feb. 9 in celebration of his birthday.
Choi’s funeral has been delayed as his family remains in shock, according to his agency, Tajo Entertainment.
"His family will proceed with the funeral after they recover from the shock," the agency said in a press release on Tuesday morning. "The funeral will be held quietly, attended only by friends and family in accordance with the family's wishes."
"Please refrain from spreading rumors or reporting unverified stories," added the agency.
Choi, known by his stage names Wheesung and Realslow, was found in a state of cardiac arrest at 6:29 p.m. on Monday in his apartment in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, according to a report by the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
There is no evidence of foul play and police said they are investigating the possibility of either suicide or an overdose.
Choi was born in February 1982 and made his solo debut in 2002 with his full-length album "Like A Movie." He is known for songs such as "Insomnia" (2009) and "Heartsore Story" (2011).
Choi was handed a two-year suspended sentence for the illegal abuse of propofol in 2021. He was found guilty of obtaining 12 prescriptions of propofol for a total of 6.5 million won ($4,468) from September to November 2019.
He was found unconscious in March and April 2020 after overusing etomidate, a sleep-inducing drug similar to propofol.
