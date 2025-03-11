Constitutional Court to rule on impeachment of top prosecutors Thursday
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 10:31 Updated: 11 Mar. 2025, 11:38
The Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling on the impeachment trial of Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office Chief Lee Chang-soo, two other prosecutors and the Chairman of the Board of Audit and Inspection, Choe Jae-hae, at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The court notified the National Assembly and the legal representatives of Lee, Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office Fourth Deputy Chief Prosecutor Cho Sang-won and Anti-Corruption Division 2 Chief Prosecutor Choi Jae-hoon on Tuesday morning that this would be the date for the ruling, according to the legal community.
The impeachment cases against the four individuals were submitted to the Constitutional Court simultaneously on Dec. 5 last year.
The three prosecutors were impeached for allegedly conducting a negligent investigation into suspicions that first lady Kim Keon-hee was involved in the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation scandal.
Choi was impeached for allegedly mishandling an audit on the relocation of the presidential office and residence, as well as for conducting a targeted audit against Jeon Hyun-hee, the former chairperson of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.
The Constitutional Court concluded hearings on the three prosecutors' impeachment cases on Feb. 24 and Choi's impeachment case on Feb. 12.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
