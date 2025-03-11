 Infinite member Lee Seong-jong wins lawsuit against former agency over unpaid fees
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 13:32
Boy band Infinite member Lee Seong-jong won a lawsuit against his former agency SPK Entertainment over unpaid fees, according to PR agency W& on Tuesday. 
 
The ruling, issued on Feb. 28, ordered the agency to compensate the unpaid amount to Lee, along with an annual 6 percent interest rate from April 21, 2023, to Feb. 28, 2025, and then an annual 12 percent thereafter until the whole sum is paid. 
 

Lee signed an exclusive contract with SPK Entertainment in August 2022. As he started working, Lee did not receive the promised contract down payment fee or financial support for his television appearances, fan meetings and album promotions. Despite sending an official letter demanding the agency to rectify these contract violations, Lee said he did not receive any response. 
 
Lee then chose to terminate his contract with the agency early last year. An injunction to suspend the contract was granted, which legally freed him from SPK. 
 
Lee also filed a separate lawsuit demanding he be properly compensated by SPK for the two years he was represented by the agency, which concluded in his favor last month, nearly a year after it was filed. 
 
The singer does not have an agency at the moment. As a member of Infinite, however, he is represented by the Infinite company. 
 
Infinite released its eighth EP "Like Infinite" on March 6. The band is set to hold its 15th anniversary encore concert "Limited Edition" on April 12 and 14 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon. 
 
Infinite debuted in 2010 as a seven-member band. Member Hoya, whose real name is Lee Ho-won, left the band in 2017 after his exclusive contract expired. Infinite is known for its hit tracks “Be Mine," “Man In Love” (2013), “Bad” (2015) and “The Eye” (2016).
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
tags Infinite

Infinite member Lee Seong-jong wins lawsuit against former agency over unpaid fees

