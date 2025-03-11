Korean driver's licenses get first update in 23 years
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 13:13
The design of Korea’s driver’s license has changed for the first time in 23 years.
The Korea Road Traffic Authority said Tuesday that it has introduced the new security measures to enhance protections against driver’s license forgery and is issuing them at testing centers nationwide.
The new license incorporates advanced anti-forgery techniques, including embossed line patterns and an eagle emblem, as well as color-shifting ink that changes depending on the viewing angle, making counterfeiting more difficult.
Since late January, first-time driver's license holders and approximately 4.89 million people due for aptitude tests or renewals this year have been receiving the newly designed driver's licenses upon renewal.
Existing driver's licenses remain valid, and individuals can obtain the new license at any time by visiting a driver's license test center or applying for reissuance online.
