All stick and no carrot

Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 20:00
Markets fell sharply in the U.S. on Monday and in Asia on Tuesday as investors raised concerns over the negative economic impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. The falls came after Trump ducked questions about whether the U.S. economy was facing a recession or price rises as a result of tariff moves, while instead warning of a "period of transition" in a Fox News interview that was aired over the weekend. "There is a period of transition because what we're doing is very big. We're bringing wealth back to America. That's a big thing," Trump said. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
 
