Tuesday's fortune: Fortune favors some, caution guides others
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 10:09 Updated: 11 Mar. 2025, 10:18
Today offers a mix of fortune and caution, with some signs benefiting from joy, productivity and strong relationships, while others should stay vigilant in finances, trust and decision-making to avoid setbacks. Your fortune for Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Small details make a big difference — stay observant.
🔹 Manual effort may yield better results than automation.
🔹 Keep track of important details to avoid mistakes.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Neutral | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Warm food will be beneficial for your health today.
🔹 Show kindness even to those who challenge you.
🔹 Adapt to change — old methods may no longer work.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Good news or a joyful event may brighten your day.
🔹 Appreciate life’s simple pleasures and beauty.
🔹 Hard work and persistence will bring rewards.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Love | 🧭 South
🔹 Love and kindness will lead your day.
🔹 Strengthen bonds with family and friends.
🔹 Romance may bloom — stay open to connections.
🐉 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Neutral | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Meetings | 🧭 East
🔹 A new item or opportunity may come your way.
🔹 Expect news from family or close friends.
🔹 Step outside your comfort zone and explore new ideas.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Neutral | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West
🔹 Share your wisdom — someone may need your guidance.
🔹 Giving will bring more rewards than receiving.
🔹 Cooperation and teamwork will lead to success.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Neutral | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
🔹 The morning will be more productive than the afternoon.
🔹 Choose nutritious meals over indulgence.
🔹 Handle responsibilities directly and with confidence.
🐏 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Neutral | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Unexpected expenses may arise — spend wisely.
🔹 If you can’t change a situation, learn to enjoy it.
🔹 Some solitude may help clear your mind.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A lingering worry may finally be resolved.
🔹 Stay focused — steady efforts will bring good results.
🔹 Your skills will stand out today — take the lead.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Stable | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Enjoy well-deserved recognition for your efforts.
🔹 Confidence and self-respect will bring success.
🔹 Stay open to teamwork and new opportunities.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Northwest
🔹 Abundance is on your side — embrace good fortune.
🔹 Support from friends and colleagues will uplift you.
🔹 Collaboration will be key to success today.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Be mindful of manipulation — trust must be earned.
🔹 Avoid careless mistakes by double-checking everything.
🔹 Stay diplomatic and choose words carefully.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
