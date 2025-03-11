 Asan Woori Bank Woori Won mint WKBL Championship return with 53-45 victory over KB Stars
Published: 11 Mar. 2025, 13:52
Asan Woori Bank Woori Won celebrate during a WKBL playoff against the KB Stars at Asan Yi Sunsin Gymnasium in Asan, South Chungcheong on March 10. [NEWS1]

Asan Woori Bank Woori Won reached the 2024-25 WKBL Championship for a fourth consecutive season with a 53-45 victory over the KB Stars in the fifth game of the best-of-five playoffs at Asan Yi Sunsin Gymnasium in Asan, South Chungcheong, on Monday.
 

Veteran small forward Kim Dan-bi shone on the court for Asan again in the do-or-die game, scoring 15 points alone to lead the attack en route to the decisive win.
 
“Kim Dan-bi played a central role in the decisive playoffs, and the other players supported her well,” Woori Won head coach Wie Sung-woo said after the game. “That is why we were able to reach the championship.”
 
Woori Won will face either Busan BNK Sum or the Yongin Samsung Life Blueminx in the best-of-five championship that will tip off on Sunday. The fifth game of the other playoffs between BNK and the Blueminx was due to take place later in the evening on Tuesday as of press time.
 
A Championship victory for Woori Won this season would mark the Asan side’s third straight win and their first time sweeping both the league and championship trophies since the 2022-23 campaign.
 
This season’s Championship title would also extend the Asan club’s dominance in a series in which they have clinched the most titles at 13.
 
For head coach Wie, it would be another milestone in his career, during which he has led Woori Won to championship victory nine times since taking the helm in 2012 to make the team the only WKBL club with a double-digit number of championship titles.
 
Only the Incheon Shinhan Bank S-birds have come close to the milestone with eight championship trophies, although they have not lifted the trophy since the 2011-12 season.
 
The Blueminx, on the other hand, have been the third most successful team in championship history at six titles and 12 runner-up finishes.
 
This season’s best-of-five championship series could run as late as March 24.

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
