 Death tax set for overhaul, shifting focus to individual inheritances
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Death tax set for overhaul, shifting focus to individual inheritances

Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 12:20
A bank employee sorts 50,000 won ($34) bills at Hana Bank headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul on May 8, 2023. [YONHAP]

A bank employee sorts 50,000 won ($34) bills at Hana Bank headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul on May 8, 2023. [YONHAP]

 
Korea will overhaul its death tax system, shifting from taxing the total estate left by the deceased to taxing the amount each beneficiary receives.
 
The revision proposal, announced by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Wednesday, marks the first such reform since the law’s enactment in 1950.
 

Related Article

 
However, the government’s latest announcement did not include other proposed changes, such as lowering the maximum tax rates, which were put forward in July last year.  
 
The transition from the current estate tax system to an inheritance tax system, combined with an increased cap on the maximum deductible amount announced last year, is expected to reduce death tax revenue by more than 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion), according to the ministry’s estimate.
 
Under the estate tax system, with a basic deduction cap of 500 million won, three heirs inheriting 500 million won each would be taxed based on the combined estate of 1.5 billion won, resulting in each heir paying 80 million won in taxes.
 
The new inheritance tax system will tax each recipient individually based on their respective inheritance. As long as each heir’s inheritance falls below the maximum deductible amount of 500 million won, no tax will be due.  

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea tax

More in Economy

Death tax set for overhaul, shifting focus to individual inheritances

Seoul official stresses effort to explore 'practical' measures to manage Korea's trade surplus with U.S.

Korea adds 136,000 jobs in February with construction, manufacturing jobs sharply down

The won can't win against the dollar. Experts say the problem starts at home.

Fraud worries live rent free: Monthly housing contracts surpass 'jeonse' deals

Related Stories

Bills, bills, bills

Apple, McDonald’s, Nike avoided taxes in 2023: NTS

Taking the ax to taxes is the focus of a bill being drafted

Tax revenue through July falls $6.6 billion in 2024

Korea posts major tax shortfall after slow earnings season
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)