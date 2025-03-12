 Ramyeon exports hit all-time high
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Ramyeon exports hit all-time high

Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 16:54
Tourists eat ramyeon at the CU Hongdae Sangsang branch in Mapo District, western Seoul, on March 12. [YONHAP]

Tourists eat ramyeon at the CU Hongdae Sangsang branch in Mapo District, western Seoul, on March 12. [YONHAP]

 
Tourists eat ramyeon at the CU Hongdae Sangsang branch in Mapo District, western Seoul, on March 12.
 
Ramyeon exports reached a monthly record of $121.53 million last month, data from the Korea Customs Service and the Trade Statistics Service showed the same day. Shipments of the instant noodles rose 30.4 percent from the same month of last year, when their value totaled $92.90 million.
tags Korea Customs Service Trade Statistics Service CU Hongdae ramyeon

More in Economy

Cropped cultivation: Farmed land shrinks on Jeju

Ramyeon exports hit all-time high

Trade minister to visit Washington for tariff negotiations

Death tax set for overhaul, shifting focus to individual inheritance

Seoul official stresses effort to explore 'practical' measures to manage Korea's trade surplus with U.S.

Related Stories

Korea's exports down 17.4 percent during first 20 days of March

Toward free trade again, surmounting protectionism

Korea predicted to log record trade deficit this year

U.S. tops export market in early April, first time in 20 years

Almost 1,500 kilograms of drugs seized over last two years: Korea Customs Service
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)