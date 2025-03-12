Ramyeon exports hit all-time high

Tourists eat ramyeon at the CU Hongdae Sangsang branch in Mapo District, western Seoul, on March 12.Ramyeon exports reached a monthly record of $121.53 million last month, data from the Korea Customs Service and the Trade Statistics Service showed the same day. Shipments of the instant noodles rose 30.4 percent from the same month of last year, when their value totaled $92.90 million.