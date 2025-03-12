중국 로보락, 개인정보 유출 의혹으로 조사
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 08:00 Updated: 12 Mar. 2025, 10:10
China’s Roborock under investigation in Korea for potential data leaks
중국 로보락, 개인정보 유출 의혹으로 조사
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Roborock’s private data policy stating that personal information of its subscribers is prone to be shared with Chinese affiliates or third parties has reignited security-related phobia of Chinese electronics.
state: 명시하다
subscriber: 구독자
reignite: 재점화하다
로보락의 개인 정보 정책에 구독자의 개인정보가 중국 계열사 또는 제3자와 공유될 가능성이 있다고 명시돼 있어 중국 전자제품에 대한 보안 공포를 재점화하고 있다.
Koreas Personal Information Protection Commission announced Tuesday that it would launch an audit into the collection and management of personal information from Samsung Electronics', LG Electronics', Xiaomi's, Ecovacs' and Roborock's robot vacuum cleaners.
collection: 수집
management: 관리
한국 개인정보보호위원회는 화요일(3월 4일) 삼성전자, LG전자, 샤오미, 에코백스, 로보락 등의 로봇 청소기가 수집·관리하는 개인정보 실태 점검을 실시할 수 있다고 발표했다.
“We plan to conduct a preliminary inspection of the collection and use of person information by robot vacuum cleaners, which process data such as video and audio from data subjects amid a surge in the sales of home appliances utilizing Internet of Things [IoT] technology,” the state-backed agency said in a release Tuesday.
preliminary: 사전의, 예비의
inspection: 점검
process: 처리하다
utilize: 활용하다
중앙행정기관인 이 위원회는 “사물인터넷기술을 활용한 가전제품 판매가 급증하는 가운데, 로봇 청소기가 이용자의 영상 및 음성 데이터를 처리하는 방식을 포함한 개인정보 수집 및 이용 실태를 사전 점검할 계획”이라고 이날 보도자료를 통해 밝혔다.
The commission’s move comes after Roborock, the No. 1 player in Korea’s robot vacuum cleaner market, came under fire for a clause in the privacy policy disclosed on its website that says the private information of its email subscribers could be shared with Chinese affiliates or third-party companies.
come under fire: 논란이 되다
clause: 조항
이번 조치는 한국 로봇 청소기 시장 1위인 로보락이 홈페이지에 공개한 개인정보 정책의 한 조항에 e메일 등 구독자 개인정보가 중국 계열사 또는 제3자와 공유될 수 있다고 명시해 논란이 된 이후 나온 것이다.
When asked about such clauses at a recent press event, Dan Cham, Roborock’s head of marketing for the APAC region, said the company acknowledges the potential for the clauses to be interpreted in different ways and that it is reviewing how to change the wording, adding that it has not saved any user information on its data platform called Tuya since 2020.
acknowledge: 인정하다
potential: 가능성
review: 검토하다
최근 기자간담회에서 이에 대한 질문이 나오자 로보락의 아시아·태평양 마케팅 책임자인 댄 챔은 이 조항이 다양한 방식으로 해석될 가능성이 있다고 인정하고 현재 문구 수정을 검토 중이라고 밝혔다. 또 2020년 이후 로보락 데이터 플랫폼 투야에 사용자 정보를 저장하지 않았다고 덧붙였다.
With consumer concerns rising, Roborock issued an official statement saying it was strictly complying with security measures in Korea.
concern: 우려
strictly: 엄격하게
comply with: 준수하다
소비자 우려가 커지자, 로보락은 한국에서 보안 조치를 엄격히 준수하고 있다고 밝히며 공식 입장을 발표했다.
“We encrypt all data sent to servers utilizing the latest TLS protocol,” the statement read.
encrypt: 암호화하다
로보락은 “우리는 최신 TLS 프로토콜을 활용하여 서버로 전송되는 모든 데이터를 암호화한다”고 보도자료를 통해 밝혔다.
With advancement of technology, robot vacuum cleaners, which are deployed with AI-powered cameras and self-driving technology, have increasingly become suspects of data leakage, as they could be saving up piles of videos and pictures that contain some of the most private information from homes.
be deployed with: 적용된, 사용된
leakage: 유출
piles of: 대량의
기술 발전으로 AI 기반 카메라와 자율주행 기술이 적용된 로봇 청소기가 가정 내 민감한 정보가 포함된 영상과 사진을 대량으로 저장할 가능성이 제기되면서 데이터 유출 의혹이 생기고 있다.
The fact that leading players in the market, such as Roborock and Ecovacs, are from China, which has an unreliable track record when it comes to treating private information, has expanded consumer anxiety.
unreliable: 신뢰도가 낮은, 신뢰할 수 없는
anxiety: 불안
특히 시장을 선도하는 로보락과 에코백스가 개인정보 처리에 대한 신뢰도가 낮은 중국 기업이라는 사실이 소비자 불안을 더욱 증폭하고 있다.
