 AI-ssembly line robotics: Smart Factory and Automation World kicks off
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 17:00
An AI-powered logistics classification system is demonstrated at Smart Factory + Automation World 2025 at Coex in southern Seoul on March 12. [YONHAP]

An AI-powered logistics classification system is demonstrated at Smart Factory + Automation World 2025 at Coex in southern Seoul on March 12.
 
The trade show, running from March 12 through 14, brings together entities in the logistics and automation sectors, with 406 exhibitors showcasing their latest technologies along with seminars and presentations about the latest developments in the industry.
 
The R-2000iC by robotics firm Fanuc has a maximum payload capacity of 125 kilograms (275 pounds) for the highest-end model.
 
An exhibitor demonstrates the dexterity of a remote control robotic hand system from Techman Robot at Smart Factory + Automation World 2025 at Coex in southern Seoul on March 12. [YONHAP]

Elsewhere at the expo, an exhibitor demonstrates the dexterity of a remote control robotic hand system from Techman Robot.
