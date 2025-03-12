Korea will allow semiconductor industry to work longer hours, acting president says

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Wednesday that the government would work to allow semiconductor workers to put in extra hours when needed and adopt measures to foster the development of new technology and industries to ensure the country's sustainable growth amid intensifying global competition.Choi made the remarks at a regular meeting of economy-related ministers, saying the country's “technological capability equals the national strength.“The government will work to foster the growth of artificial intelligence [AI] and other new technologies to revitalize the economy and create high-value jobs,” he added.For the chip industry, the government will work to revise the 52-hour working hour system to allow semiconductor researchers to work longer hours for up to six months if needed.The government will also focus on supporting research and development projects for the AI, bio, quantum and other game-changing industries to strengthen the country's competitiveness in those sectors, according to Choi.Choi said the government will also take steps to revitalize the domestic market and create more jobs.Earlier in the day, data from Statistics Korea showed that Korea had added 136,000 jobs from a year earlier in February, posting slower job growth compared to last year due to losses in sectors, such as construction and manufacturing.Yonhap