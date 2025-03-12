 Korea will allow semiconductor industry to work longer hours, acting president says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korea will allow semiconductor industry to work longer hours, acting president says

Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 14:24
Acting President Choi Sang-mok, center, speaks at a meeting of economy-related ministers at the Sejong government complex on March 12. [YONHAP]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok, center, speaks at a meeting of economy-related ministers at the Sejong government complex on March 12. [YONHAP]

 
Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Wednesday that the government would work to allow semiconductor workers to put in extra hours when needed and adopt measures to foster the development of new technology and industries to ensure the country's sustainable growth amid intensifying global competition.
 
Choi made the remarks at a regular meeting of economy-related ministers, saying the country's “technological capability equals the national strength.
 

Related Article

 
“The government will work to foster the growth of artificial intelligence [AI] and other new technologies to revitalize the economy and create high-value jobs,” he added.
 
For the chip industry, the government will work to revise the 52-hour working hour system to allow semiconductor researchers to work longer hours for up to six months if needed.
 
The government will also focus on supporting research and development projects for the AI, bio, quantum and other game-changing industries to strengthen the country's competitiveness in those sectors, according to Choi.
 
Choi said the government will also take steps to revitalize the domestic market and create more jobs.
 
Earlier in the day, data from Statistics Korea showed that Korea had added 136,000 jobs from a year earlier in February, posting slower job growth compared to last year due to losses in sectors, such as construction and manufacturing.

Yonhap
tags Korea Choi Sang-mok chip 52 hour

More in Industry

Korea will allow semiconductor industry to work longer hours, acting president says

SK hynix named one of world's 'most ethical companies'

Samsung wants employees to put the 'F' in 'foundry,' not business performance

SK Telecom, KT and LG U+ hit with $79 million fine for collusion

BYD's Atto 3 sales face further delay over hurdles to subsidy eligibility

Related Stories

Acting president Choi vows vigilance during Lunar New Year as global uncertainty continue

Gov't unveils measures to boost domestic service industry as new growth engine

Gov't to implement measures to prevent incidents like Daejeon school stabbing

Where’s the ‘green light’ on the economy gone? (KOR)

Acting President Choi urges better work-family balance to raise Korea's birthrate
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)