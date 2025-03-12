Naver's AI-powered e-commerce app aims to take down Coupang
Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 16:53
- LEE JAE-LIM
Naver, Korea’s largest portal site, has rolled out an e-commerce app powered by its in-house AI, HyperClova X. It will face an uphill battle against Coupang, which dominates the domestic market.
The new Naver Plus Store app separates Naver’s e-commerce platform, which was previously accessible through its portal site, into a stand-alone platform — a strategic move reflecting the company’s increased focus on e-commerce as it seeks to compete with Coupang, which has rapidly expanded its market share through its fast delivery services.
The app leverages HyperClova X to make personalized shopping recommendations based on the user's prior purchases, preferences and query information. Under the Discovery tab, it also introduces trending products in short-form video formats, to allow users to explore and purchase popular items instantly while browsing.
Naver is running major promotional campaigns to attract users starting Wednesday, offering discounts or extra Naver Pay points for purchases.
The portal giant also upgraded its delivery service, offering free shipping to Naver Plus members on orders worth more than 10,000 won ($6.89), as well as free returns and exchanges. Customers can choose from various delivery options, including same-day, next-day, Sunday and preferred date delivery.
Coupang had more than 14 million paid subscribers as of 2023, while Naver had accumulated 10 million during the same period.
“The AI-powered Naver Plus Store app will expand Naver’s e-commerce ecosystem and enhance users’ shopping experiences,” said Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon in a statement. “We hope the app becomes a unique and exciting shopping destination for users while providing sellers with a powerful AI-driven business tool to drive growth.”
