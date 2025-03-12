 SK Telecom, KT and LG U+ hit with $79 million fine for collusion
SK Telecom, KT and LG U+ hit with $79 million fine for collusion

Published: 12 Mar. 2025, 12:14 Updated: 12 Mar. 2025, 12:15
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Pedestrians pass by a mobile phone retailer in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Sept. 20, 2022. [YONHAP]

Pedestrians pass by a mobile phone retailer in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Sept. 20, 2022. [YONHAP]

 
Korea’s antitrust regulator has fined three major telecommunications providers — SK Telecom, KT and LG U+ — a combined total of 114 billion won ($78.6 million) for colluding to keep subscriber numbers balanced.
 
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said that the three carriers formed a team at least as early as November 2015 to prevent significant increases or decreases in subscribers from being concentrated with one provider. They adjusted the subsidies given to dealers and retailers.
 

SK Telecom, the largest mobile carrier in Korea, was fined 42.7 billion won, while LG U+ was fined 38.3 billion won and KT was fined 33 billion won.
 
The FTC said that the fine is tentative and may change as the decision is finalized.

BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea FTC SKT KT LG U+

