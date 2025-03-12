SK hynix named one of world's 'most ethical companies'

Chip giant SK hynix said Wednesday it had been named one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere Institute, a global organization that evaluates corporate ethical practices.SK hynix was among the 136 companies recognized on the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies list, marking the first time a Korean semiconductor company has received this distinction. It is also one of only four honorees in the semiconductor industry.The company attributed this international recognition to its longstanding commitment to ethical business practices, including setting clear ethical goals and implementing systematic evaluations.As part of these efforts, SK hynix employees annually sign a compliance commitment letter and participate in compliance surveys to reinforce ethical standards.Since 2023, SK hynix has shared its business ethics system with partners to promote its system across its supply chain.“I would like to express my gratitude to our members for their continued efforts to help advance the company's principles for ethical management to be recognized globally,” said SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung.“We will strive to meet the trust of our stakeholders and do our part to continue as an ethically responsible AI memory provider.”Yonhap